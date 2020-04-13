Monday, April 13, 2020Back to
PUBG Mobile to introduce a new mode called 'Cold Front Survival' on 16 April

In PUBG Mobile's Cold Front Survival mode drones could play a key role.


FP TrendingApr 13, 2020 15:17:34 IST

PUBG Mobile has announced that it is introducing a new mode titled Cold Front Survival on 16 April.

PUBG Mobile's Cold Front Survival mode.

A teaser image was shared on Twitter highlighting a white, snowy milieu, alongside the caption, “Band together to survive. Cold Front Survival is coming 4/16.” The picture shows a drone, suggesting that it could play a key role in the game mode.

The mobile team had tweeted on 11 April informing about the arrival of the new mode. The post contained a picture showing a player holding the hand of his or her comrade-in-battle. The players in the picture seem to be caught in a severe snowstorm with high wind speed.

The team wrote, “Things are getting a bit...chilly here. Cold Front Survival is coming 4/16!”

The one-line description in the tweet had also dropped a hint that Cold Front Survival would be set in an icy region.

According to Gadgets Now, the use of drone in the new mode can be attributed to PUBG Mobile’s rival Call of Duty: Mobile, which allows players to use surveillance drone if they opt the Mechanic class in its Battle Royale mode.

Besides this, Call of Duty: Mobile’s Scout class has sensor darts that reveal the whereabouts of enemies in a small radius through thermal imaging.

