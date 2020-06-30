Tuesday, June 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile to get update 0.19.0 on 7 July which will come with Livik map that allows up to 40 players at a time

Based on Nordic terrain, Livik will offer lots of points of interest, including a volcano, hot spring and waterfall, among others.


FP TrendingJun 30, 2020 14:39:38 IST

PUBG Mobile has announced the launch date for new Livik map. It will be unveiled along with an update 0.19.0 on 7 July. Livik is going to be the first map specifically for the mobile game as all other maps like Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, and Vikendi are taken from the PUBG for PC games.

PUBG Mobile to get update 0.19.0 on 7 July which will come with Livik map that allows up to 40 players at a time

As per a previous report, the upcoming map is small and will support a maximum of 40 players at a time. It measures two kilometers by two kilometers. The idea behind introducing the Livik map was to create a space where matches could be played quickly.

“We want more people to enjoy PUBG Mobile in a more flexible way,” said producer Rick Li. He added that the map had been created keeping in mind players who wanted to enjoy a quick match whenever they had the time.

Based on Nordic terrain, Livik will offer lots of points of interest, including a volcano, hot spring, and waterfall, among others.

The waterfall will provide unique interactions with the player not available on other maps. Players will be able to launch a motorboat off the top of a waterfall to the water below on an unsuspecting team. They might even get carried away by rapid water flow when standing on the top of the waterfall.

According to Gamereactor, the new update will bring five-vs-five Armory Arena mode, in which players will rotate between 18 different weapons each time they obtain a kill. The update will also let users toggle on and off the camera rotation while focusing on their target.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Pubg Mobile

PUBG Mobile to get a small map called Livik for playing matches on the go

Jun 26, 2020
PUBG Mobile to get a small map called Livik for playing matches on the go
India bans TikTok, SHAREit, UC Browser and 56 other Chinese apps: here's the full list of apps and what they do

NewsTracker

India bans TikTok, SHAREit, UC Browser and 56 other Chinese apps: here's the full list of apps and what they do

Jun 30, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020