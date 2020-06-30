FP Trending

PUBG Mobile has announced the launch date for new Livik map. It will be unveiled along with an update 0.19.0 on 7 July. Livik is going to be the first map specifically for the mobile game as all other maps like Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, and Vikendi are taken from the PUBG for PC games.

On July 7th, update 0.19.0 launches along with the first-ever PUBG MOBILE exclusive Map Livik 🏔️. Are you ready to face this new challenge head-on? Get in on the action now 👉 https://t.co/Lvgc5q4obP pic.twitter.com/TdYg2fjxM1 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 29, 2020

As per a previous report, the upcoming map is small and will support a maximum of 40 players at a time. It measures two kilometers by two kilometers. The idea behind introducing the Livik map was to create a space where matches could be played quickly.

“We want more people to enjoy PUBG Mobile in a more flexible way,” said producer Rick Li. He added that the map had been created keeping in mind players who wanted to enjoy a quick match whenever they had the time.

Based on Nordic terrain, Livik will offer lots of points of interest, including a volcano, hot spring, and waterfall, among others.

The waterfall will provide unique interactions with the player not available on other maps. Players will be able to launch a motorboat off the top of a waterfall to the water below on an unsuspecting team. They might even get carried away by rapid water flow when standing on the top of the waterfall.

According to Gamereactor, the new update will bring five-vs-five Armory Arena mode, in which players will rotate between 18 different weapons each time they obtain a kill. The update will also let users toggle on and off the camera rotation while focusing on their target.