tech2 News Staff

With the growing popularity of the game PUBG Mobile in countries like India, it was inevitable that a subscription-based service of the game was on the cards. Now PUBG Mobile has announced the game will get a subscription system called as Prime and there will be two plans included in it.

As per YouTubers Mr.Ghost Gaming and Allthenewsisgoodnews, the first Prime plan, which will cost 0.99$ (about Rs 70) for one month, will give the user 150UC at the start. UC happens to be the in-game currency with which you can buy new outfits or mod your weapons.

The second plan is the Prime Plus which will cost 9.99$ (about Rs 700) per month and you will receive 300 UC as a bonus and reward with 20 UC upon daily login. The introductory offer on this plan is for $4.99 (about Rs 355).

The Prime and Prime Plus members can complete various in-game tasks and get additional UC as well. Another in-game currency called BP, which in itself is quite useless, can be converted to UC as well. Mr Ghost claims that 5000 BP can be converted to 50 UC.

The in-game KRJB server has already got both these subscription packages but they are still in beta mode. No official word is out yet on the availability of this system making it to the Indian servers.

Apart from that PUBG Mobile will soon be getting the all-new Zombie-mode thanks to a collaboration with Resident Evil 2. This mode which is currently in beta, will be released along with PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0. The gameplay videos of the beta version of these updates looked to be quite similar to the zombie mode seen on the Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Zombie mode where the user has to battle waves of zombies.

