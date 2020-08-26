FP Trending

PUBG Mobile is gearing up for a massive update in the form of the PUBG Mobile 1.0. Launching on 8 September, the update marks a new era according to the gaming company. The details of the update were shared through a live stream video on YouTube on Monday (24 August).

The 1.0 version will bring up to 30 per cent improvement in the frames per second rate, it will reduce lag up to 76 per cent and a file cleaning function is also on its way.

This will be the biggest update rolled out since its launch and will completely reformulate the interface, Kenyan News reported.

The menu in the Mobile version of the game has been redone, now featuring three sections – Social, Game and Store. The number of options below the three sections are going to be reduced from the earlier versions in a bid to make the game more compact.

A novelty feature has also been teased in the live stream.

According to YugaTech.com, the update will see a revamped lobby that has become more interactive to enhance user experience. A multi-screen switching mode has also been placed to make the game look cleaner. The entire game on Mobile will get improvements in its "interactions, motions, visuals, and sound effects," the report said.

The characters in the game are also expected to become more realistic, with the use of spotlight projection, physical rendering system and image-based lighting. The creators have worked on new animations from scratch to present notable changes in the avatars.

In order to give “unprecedented, high-quality experience” to mobile players of PUBG, new shading techniques have been used to make light transmissions more exact in the maps’ environment. This has been possible by updating the game’s engine.

Certain new visual effects like smoke, air blasts and muzzle flashes will be available with the new update.