PUBG Mobile to get a small map called Livik for playing matches on the go

The initiative for the map is to bring more flexibility to those players who have 'tighter schedules and circumstances to accommodate for.'


FP TrendingJun 26, 2020 13:15:53 IST

PUBG's development team has now introduced a new, smaller map, designed specifically for playing quick matches on the go.

Producer Rick Li, during an interaction with The Verge, said the reason for the addition is, “We want more people to enjoy PUBG Mobile in a more flexible way."

PUBG Mobile

As per the report, the new map is called Livik and has been created specifically for the mobile game. The map is almost two kilometres by two kilometres and matches played in it support a maximum of 40 players at a time.

Li explained that the initiative for the map is to bring more flexibility to those players who have "tighter schedules and circumstances to accommodate for."

As per the report, Livik is based on Nordin terrain and includes a volcano, hotspring, waterfall and others.

Li revealed that the waterfalls around the map will provide unique interactions with players that are not available on other maps, like the waterfall.

“The characteristic of the waterfall is the real physical impact of the water flow,” Li stated, adding that players might get washed away by rapid water flow when standing on the top of the waterfall or can use it to prep with new surprise tactics, such as launching a motorboat off the top of a waterfall to the water below on an unsuspecting team.

“That is something we’re really excited to see and we believe we can bring the most realistic battlefield experience to our players by constantly innovating while also keeping true to our core battle royale gameplay," he revealed.

According to a report in Dot E-Sports, while an official release date for Livik has not been revealed, Tencent usually releases a new version of the game every two months. However, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a delay in the releases of 0.17.0 and 0.18.0 patches. Going by that trend, the report adds that the next update could be out in the first half of July.

 

