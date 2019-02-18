tech2 News Staff

After close to two months of waiting, Tencent, the makers of the viral battle royale title, PUBG Mobile, appears to have begun the process of updating the Android and iOS versions of the app to introduce Zombie Mode and a few other additions.

Opening the app on either platform now kicks up a message which tells users that game servers will be offline from 00.00 hours UTC to 08.00 hours UTC on 18 February, which happens to be today. If you're confused about what this actually means is that the game will not be playable from 5.30 am to 1.30 pm in India. Tencent will be preparing their servers during this 8 hours window to push out the much-awaited version 0.11.0 update.

The server maintenance period will be followed by an official announcement from Tencent, revealing when the update will be ready for download through the Google Play Store and the App Store.

To add to the hype of zombie mode, Tencent has also stated that every player updating to the new version of the game by 25 February will be awarded an 'Outfit Box III (7d)' and '1,888 BP'.

But an entire update can't just be about introducing one new mode, can it? Other notable tweaks to PUBG Mobile include a new Moonlight weather mode when playing in Vikendi. The games' Arcade mode also gets Sanhok added to the list of maps where one can play shorter, quicker matches.

The battlegrounds will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/ShSkk3mFD3 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) February 17, 2019

There are also a couple of miscellaneous changes mentioned in the maintenance notice. The stats section will now display results within the past month. Tencent's also looking at improving "terrain display bugs" within the game on lower-end devices.

While we do not have detailed patch notes for the stable release just yet, here's a look at the detailed patch notes shared at the time the Beta version of the update was launched:

Added RE2: Sunset, a new time-limited event mode. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but Zombies and Bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map! Kill them to get resources and items.

Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.

Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi.

Added Personal Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space!

Added push-to-talk chat in matches.

Sanhok is now available in Arcade - Quick Match.

Added a PC feature: damage stacking outside of safe zone. The further away players are from the safe zone, the more damage they take.

Added feature form our PC counterpart: Air raid adjustment. In Sanhok and Vinkendi, the size of the air raid area is reduced as the safe zone reduces in size.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.