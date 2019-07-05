Friday, July 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 8 theme, rewards, weapons and emotes leak ahead of roll-out

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 8 is expected to go live within the third week of July.

tech2 News StaffJul 05, 2019 19:07:46 IST

PUBG Mobile Season 8 is anticipated to start rolling out to players during the third week of July, and as is almost customary for new Royale Passes in the game, the new season is expected to add new skins, new items and come with an entirely new theme.

Though publisher Tencent has yet to announce any official information about the upcoming Season 8 Royale Pass, various YouTubers like Classified YT and Mr.Ghost Gaming have already begun sharing their discoveries about the upcoming season's content online.

The overarching theme for Season 8 is expected to revolve around oceans and though that sounds a little odd for a game like PUBG Mobile, Tencent is expected to introduce ocean crates with rewards, updated profile avatars, and a new achievement tier as well. However, there is no word when PUBG Mobile Season 8 will go live, as of now.

PUBG Mobile Season 8 theme, rewards, weapons and emotes leak ahead of roll-out

Image: YouTube/ MrGhostGaming

As per Mr.Ghost Gaming, who has revealed information about PUBG Mobile updates prior to their arrival multiple times in the past, Season 8 will debut a new logo with octopus tentacles to go with the whole new ocean theme.

The PUBG Mobile Season 8 Elite Plus Upgrade royale pass is priced at 1,800 UC and will provide a 25 rank boost worth 2,500 UC. It will also grant access to Elite Missions, a Warning Sign QBZ skin, and will unlock up to 100 rewards. An Urban Scavenger backpack skin will also be provided to those who purchase the Season 8 Elite pass, plus an exclusive Military Operation avatar. The base Elite Upgrade royale pass will set players back by 600 UC.

Coming to weapon skins, a blue skin for the DP28 rifle and an ocean-themed makeover for SCAR-L rifle called Scarlet Horror will also arrive with PUBG Mobile Season 8. As for new weapon arrivals, players will get their hands on the PP Bison sub-machine gun in the next season. A new mission achievement tier called ‘Perseverance' will also make its way to the game soon.

A total of 75 rewards with the Royale Pass rank upgrade are on the table, such as rare outfits, Bronze Armor Shark's Bite, DP28 Delta Squad Set, and more. Notably, players will also get access to two new emotes called 'Triumphant Victory' and 'Spawn Island Line Dance'.

As for rewards, the Elite upgrade will grant a total of 4,000 UC worth of rewards, while the Elite Plus upgrade will bestow rewards worth 10,000 UC. The season 8 royale pass will also let players earn 600 UC which can be used to purchase the next season's royale pass.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 esports tournament announced with Rs 1.5 crore prize

Jul 01, 2019
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 esports tournament announced with Rs 1.5 crore prize
PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 announced with a prize pool of $250,000 on offer

PUBG

PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 announced with a prize pool of $250,000 on offer

Jun 28, 2019
Harry Potter Wizards Unite: Game rakes in $1.1 mn over weekend, could have $10 mn by month end

Harry Potter

Harry Potter Wizards Unite: Game rakes in $1.1 mn over weekend, could have $10 mn by month end

Jun 25, 2019
Harry Potter Wizards Unite now available in India: Here's how to download and set up the game

Harry Potter

Harry Potter Wizards Unite now available in India: Here's how to download and set up the game

Jun 23, 2019
PUBG addiction: 15-year-old stabs brother for repeatedly interrupting his game

PUBG

PUBG addiction: 15-year-old stabs brother for repeatedly interrupting his game

Jul 01, 2019
PUBG Lite Beta for PC launched in India: Minimum PC specs and everything else you need to know

PUBG

PUBG Lite Beta for PC launched in India: Minimum PC specs and everything else you need to know

Jul 03, 2019

science

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Schizophrenia

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Jul 05, 2019
Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Cancer Therapy

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Jul 05, 2019
Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019
Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Volcanic Eruption

Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Jul 04, 2019