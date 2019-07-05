tech2 News Staff

PUBG Mobile Season 8 is anticipated to start rolling out to players during the third week of July, and as is almost customary for new Royale Passes in the game, the new season is expected to add new skins, new items and come with an entirely new theme.

Though publisher Tencent has yet to announce any official information about the upcoming Season 8 Royale Pass, various YouTubers like Classified YT and Mr.Ghost Gaming have already begun sharing their discoveries about the upcoming season's content online.

The overarching theme for Season 8 is expected to revolve around oceans and though that sounds a little odd for a game like PUBG Mobile, Tencent is expected to introduce ocean crates with rewards, updated profile avatars, and a new achievement tier as well. However, there is no word when PUBG Mobile Season 8 will go live, as of now.

As per Mr.Ghost Gaming, who has revealed information about PUBG Mobile updates prior to their arrival multiple times in the past, Season 8 will debut a new logo with octopus tentacles to go with the whole new ocean theme.

The PUBG Mobile Season 8 Elite Plus Upgrade royale pass is priced at 1,800 UC and will provide a 25 rank boost worth 2,500 UC. It will also grant access to Elite Missions, a Warning Sign QBZ skin, and will unlock up to 100 rewards. An Urban Scavenger backpack skin will also be provided to those who purchase the Season 8 Elite pass, plus an exclusive Military Operation avatar. The base Elite Upgrade royale pass will set players back by 600 UC.

Coming to weapon skins, a blue skin for the DP28 rifle and an ocean-themed makeover for SCAR-L rifle called Scarlet Horror will also arrive with PUBG Mobile Season 8. As for new weapon arrivals, players will get their hands on the PP Bison sub-machine gun in the next season. A new mission achievement tier called ‘Perseverance' will also make its way to the game soon.

A total of 75 rewards with the Royale Pass rank upgrade are on the table, such as rare outfits, Bronze Armor Shark's Bite, DP28 Delta Squad Set, and more. Notably, players will also get access to two new emotes called 'Triumphant Victory' and 'Spawn Island Line Dance'.

As for rewards, the Elite upgrade will grant a total of 4,000 UC worth of rewards, while the Elite Plus upgrade will bestow rewards worth 10,000 UC. The season 8 royale pass will also let players earn 600 UC which can be used to purchase the next season's royale pass.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.