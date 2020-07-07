Tuesday, July 07, 2020Back to
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 14 to be available for purchase starting 14 July

The update brings a new map called 'Livik' which was earlier available in beta as 'Secret Map'.


FP TrendingJul 07, 2020 16:42:21 IST

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 14 will be available for purchase from 14 July. As per a Reddit page, the upcoming season of Royale Pass will be called 'Spark the Flame'.

The PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 has started to roll out from today, 7 July. The official patch notes have been released which mentions that the update will require approximately 1.84 GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.13 GB of storage space on iOS devices.

As per the Reddit page, players who update the game between 7 to 13 July will be getting a 2,888 BP, 100 AG and a nightmare helmet.

The update brings a new map called 'Livik' which was earlier available in beta 'Secret Map'.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 14 to be available for purchase starting 14 July

PUBG Mobile (Representational Image)

It will be an exclusive map built only for the mobile version of PUBG.

The update also brings a new arena gameplay, cheer park, library mode among others.

The Livik is a Nordic style 2km x 2km map with a maximum of 52 players and will finish with 15 minutes.

The Livik map will come with exclusive SMG P90, exclusive marksman rifle: MK 12, and map-exclusive vehicle: Monster Truck.

Soon the map would see a new Livik super firearm training mode.

The report mentions that the ‘Spark the Flame’ gameplay mode will be available on two maps — Miramar and Erangel.

Gamers can enter the mode by selecting the two maps. The new things that you will get to see in this mode are – Small Statue, Giant Statue, and Statue Camp.

There is another gameplay theme - The Ancient Secret that works on Erangel and Miramar. Gamers will have the option to participate using the settings on the Mode Selection Screen. The new mode will have features including Ancient Temple, Slate Puzzle, Boss Fight, and Small Ruins.

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

