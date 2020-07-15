FP Trending

PUBG Mobile has introduced a series of updates with the ‘PUBG Royale Pass Season 14: Spark the Flame’ being launched recently. Now gamers can subscribe for the Royal Pass using a monthly or yearly subscription scheme.

Players will be able to unlock exclusive player benefits by getting the subscription to the Royale Pass Season 14. This feature comes as a result of a collaboration between the mobile multiplayer game and Google and hence Android users will be able to use the Royale Pass Prime subscription service. There are two subscriptions available - Prime and Prime Plus. These basically give users the option to choose from plans on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis

Royale Pass 14 brings a brand new way to subscribe! More rewards for the same cost! 🎁 Check out all of the Royale Pass goodness today! 👉 https://t.co/gS30OgCTeu pic.twitter.com/ssjonlATxS — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 11, 2020

This update comes a week after PUBG Mobile received its huge 0.19.0 update that opened up access to a Nordic style map called the Livik. This was the first-ever PUBG Mobile exclusive map and the update saw a few other bug fixes. Livik is unique in terms of the various landscapes it has, be it a waterfall or a volcano.

In the update, gamers will also get access to two new weapons with the map - the P90 submachine gun and the MK12 burst sniper rifle. The map also features a brand new vehicle called the monster truck and matches that last 15 minutes.

PUBG revealed the details of its new subscription plan in a YouTube video on 9 July. The clip explained that gamers will be able to unlock 300 or 900 Royale Pass Vouchers that are given out monthly. Players will have access to check the Redemption discounts, and get a free pass to exclusive Airplane Ranking display perks.

The Royale Pass Season 14 will also see the Roaring Dragon making a comeback. The update is currently only for Android users, but reports suggest an iOS counterpart is also coming soon.