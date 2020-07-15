Wednesday, July 15, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 14 gets new rewards, monthly and yearly subscription plans

Players will be able to unlock exclusive player benefits by getting the subscription to the Royale Pass Season 14.


FP TrendingJul 15, 2020 12:32:55 IST

PUBG Mobile has introduced a series of updates with the ‘PUBG Royale Pass Season 14: Spark the Flame’ being launched recently. Now gamers can subscribe for the Royal Pass using a monthly or yearly subscription scheme.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 14 gets new rewards, monthly and yearly subscription plans

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 14.

Players will be able to unlock exclusive player benefits by getting the subscription to the Royale Pass Season 14. This feature comes as a result of a collaboration between the mobile multiplayer game and Google and hence Android users will be able to use the Royale Pass Prime subscription service. There are two subscriptions available - Prime and Prime Plus. These basically give users the option to choose from plans on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis

This update comes a week after PUBG Mobile received its huge 0.19.0 update that opened up access to a Nordic style map called the Livik. This was the first-ever PUBG Mobile exclusive map and the update saw a few other bug fixes. Livik is unique in terms of the various landscapes it has, be it a waterfall or a volcano.

In the update, gamers will also get access to two new weapons with the map - the P90 submachine gun and the MK12 burst sniper rifle. The map also features a brand new vehicle called the monster truck and matches that last 15 minutes.

PUBG revealed the details of its new subscription plan in a YouTube video on 9 July. The clip explained that gamers will be able to unlock 300 or 900 Royale Pass Vouchers that are given out monthly. Players will have access to check the Redemption discounts, and get a free pass to exclusive Airplane Ranking display perks.

The Royale Pass Season 14 will also see the Roaring Dragon making a comeback. The update is currently only for Android users, but reports suggest an iOS counterpart is also coming soon.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 14 to be available for purchase starting 14 July

Jul 07, 2020
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 14 to be available for purchase starting 14 July
TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Truecaller and 51 other iOS apps are reportedly accessing clipboard data without user permission

Apple

TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Truecaller and 51 other iOS apps are reportedly accessing clipboard data without user permission

Jun 30, 2020
Epic Games launches an iOS app for Unreal Engine to let users capture their facial expression

Unreal Engine

Epic Games launches an iOS app for Unreal Engine to let users capture their facial expression

Jul 10, 2020
Facebook has started rolling out Dark mode for a small percentage of it iOS users

FB's dark mode

Facebook has started rolling out Dark mode for a small percentage of it iOS users

Jul 01, 2020
PUBG Mobile brings new anti-cheating measure, announces cheaters’ account to be banned for 10 years

Pubg Mobile

PUBG Mobile brings new anti-cheating measure, announces cheaters’ account to be banned for 10 years

Jul 14, 2020
PUBG Mobile to get update 0.19.0 on 7 July which will come with Livik map that allows up to 40 players at a time

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile to get update 0.19.0 on 7 July which will come with Livik map that allows up to 40 players at a time

Jun 30, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020