tech2 News Staff

Tencent's found yet another way to monetise their hugely successful mobile title PUBG Mobile and from an average player's point of view, you won't be very happy with the move.

PUBG Mobile's long-promised Prime and Prime Plus subscription packages are finally here and they're not inexpensive for what they offer.

The subscription packages were earlier restricted to a handful of countries and will now be available to all PUBG players. The new Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions allow players a daily bonus of Unknown Cash (UC) discounts and the ability to purchase items with Battle Points (BP).

PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus Subscription: Price in India

The prices for both PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions differ based on which platform you're playing it on. For those playing the game on Android devices, a Prime subscription will cost you Rs 85 a month, while a Prime Plus subscription will set you back by Rs 400 for the first month and Rs 850 for subsequent months.

For iOS devices, the Prime subscription is available for Rs 79 a month and a Prime Plus subscription for Rs 419 for the first month and Rs 799 a month after that.

PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus Subscription: What do you get?

For the basic Prime subscription, players don't really get a whole lot. For Rs 85 a month, players only get the ability to purchase items with Battle Points and 5 Unknown Coins per day for a total of 150 over the course of a month.

The more expensive Prime Plus subscription gets you much more. Instead of 5 Unknown Coins per day, Prime Plus gives buyers 20 Unknown Coins daily, again along with the ability to buy items with Battle Points, just like the standard Prime pass.

Prime Plus subscribers will also get 10 RP Points every day, daily discounts on items, and 50 percent discount on their first Classic Crate lottery daily. Finally, there are a number of immediate bonuses offered to Prime Plus buyers, including 300 Unknown Coins.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.