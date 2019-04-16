Tuesday, April 16, 2019Back to
PUBG Mobile Premier League: Get a chance to play PUBG with your favourite cricketers live

PUBG Mobile has as of now not revealed who these 'favourite' cricketers might be.

tech2 News StaffApr 16, 2019 17:11:24 IST

With IPL fever gripping the nation, it becomes only natural that companies try to cash into the cricket bonanza. An unexpected party to partner with Star for IPL is PUBG Mobile. The popular battle royale game is hosting an event wherein you can win a chance to play PUBG with your favourite cricketer.

To register for this tournament you have to visit the link here and register yourself. The event will be held from 12 April - 1 May and you will have to choose one of the 8 teams playing in the IPL. To accumulate runs you have to play matches, and if you get the coveted chicken dinner you will get extra runs. Only the Classic mode is allowed in this event and you can play on any map of your choosing and you can play as a squad, duo or single.

On 4 May, the top 3 squads of each team which get the most runs will get a chance to play PUBG Mobile live on Star Sports with their favourite cricketers. PUBG Mobile has as of now not revealed who these cricketers might be. In any case, PUBG Mobile, a game released just last year, partnering with the likes of the Indian Premier League,really shows how far the game has come.

