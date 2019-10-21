tech2 News Staff

A new Payload Mode was announced for PUBG Mobile in its 0.15.0 update that went live on 16 October. Although the update started rolling out, the fresh game mode was absent. PUBG has now confirmed via its Twitter account that the update will arrive on 23 October.

Beta testers already had access to the new Payload Mode. In this mode, players will be dropping in a small area on Erangel but with heavy weapons and the ability to fly helicopters. The weapons include the M134 Minigun, M3E1-A, and RPG-7 rocket launchers, M79 and MGL Grenade Launchers.

While players could drive two-wheeled and four-wheeled vehicles and boats, this is the first time that PUBG Mobile is introducing the ability to command helicopters. This is going to be a new experience in the popular battle royale multiplayer game.

Another new gameplay mechanic that’s coming to this mode is the Recall System similar to Apex Legends. Players will be able to revive their defeated teammates by collecting their ID cards and taking them to the nearest Communication Tower.

Other updates include airdrop weapons, level 3 armour, superweapon crates, and vehicle repair packs. Players will also be able to call in airstrikes.

Payload Mode arrives in PUBG Mobile on 23 October at 8.30 pm IST. The arrival of Payload Mode also means the end of Infection Mode that’s currently running in the game.

