PUBG Mobile’s highly-awaited Season 8 is finally here with updates to weapons, game modes, and the in-game UI. The new update comes with the version 0.13.5 that is being rolled out globally now. It also introduces a new high frame rate option for supported devices that bumps it up to 60 fps.

The newly introduced PP-19 Bizon submachine gun uses 9 mm ammo just like the other SMGs including Uzi and UMP-9. Tencent is also changing things up for the UI in Season 8 to make it more intuitive. Classic mode is also getting some adjustments in Ratings and Tiers that will be visible more clearly on the screen.

Apart from the new weapon and Season 8 updates, there are several bug fixes and improvements as usual. All the details from the 0.13.5 patch notes are listed below.

What’s New

New Weapon: PP-19 The game's 5th submachine gun. Fires 9mm ammunition. Drops in Erangel and Vikendi.

The PP-19 is a 9mm submachine gun with a detachable oversized magazine of 53 rounds, but it does not support magazine upgrades, so the capacity cannot be increased through attachments.

The weapon can be equipped with scopes and muzzle attachments and can be equipped with all scopes from the Red Dot Sight or the Holographic Sight to the 6x Scope, and all muzzle accessories available for submachine guns.

The PP-19 has single-shot damage value of 35 and a rate of fire similar to the UMP. Its default magazine size gives the advantage of a fully kitted weapon during the early game. These advantages come at the cost of a slightly weaker performance later in the match. TPP-Team Deathmatch added to Room Mode. iOS background download and update feature have been added. While downloading a new patch, iOS players can now send the app to the background (iOS shop will not be updated to reflect this). New Rating Protection Cards, including Rating Protection Card (Duration) and Rating Protection Card (Uses), will take effect when ratings change. No rating will be deducted while the Card is active. Only applies to Crown tier or below. The High Frame Rate option has been added to HDR mode for some high-end devices. Enable it for even better graphics at the cost of battery life. It can be configured in Settings - Graphics. PMCO-themed events are coming in late July. After completing the missions, players can listen to the new PMCO song by Alan Walker, and get the PMCO Theme for the Main Menu.

Season Changes

Season system upgrades The Season interface has been redesigned to be more intuitive.

The Classic Mode Results Screen has been adjusted. Rating and Tier changes are now more visible on the screen.

Season 8 rewards have been adjusted. The entire Season 8 outfit is now available upon reaching Gold tier. Diamond tier will feature Season-exclusive weapon finishes.

Tier rewards have been adjusted. Reach Crown or above to get a special team-joining effect and name tags. Reach Ace or above to get a permanent season title.

Rewards will now be automatically sent to players at the end of the season.

At the beginning of each season, players will learn about more detailed changes from the previous season.

The ranking system’s algorithm has been tuned to slightly increase the weight of kill points, so kills will have a bigger impact on Tier.

Tier transfer rules have been revised. Starting from Season 8, Tiers below Gold are transferred as-is to the next season.

Tier Transfer messages have been polished. Rating reset information for all servers will be shown in one message, and tier transfer rules will be explained on the website (link will be included in the message).

Tier promotion reminder has been adjusted. Division promotions within a tier will not be shown in the lobby. Tier promotions will get a more extravagant reminder.

Tier icon visuals have been improved. Royale Pass: New ocean-themed outfits and items await players in the Season 8 Royale Pass! New friends request feature: on the Elite Pass purchase page, players can ask their friends for the Elite Pass or Elite Pass Plus.

To celebrate the first anniversary of the Royale Pass, some items from Season 2 and Season 3 are coming back. Players can get these rare items in Rank Rewards and Redemption Crates.

Display effects on the Rewards screen, Mission screen, EZ Mission License screen, and Ranking screen have been adjusted.

For the entire list of updates, head over to the official announcement on the PUBG Mobile website.

