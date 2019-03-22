Kshitij Pujari

It would appear as though PUBG has finally taken steps to ensure that the unrelenting public campaign against its game's adverse effects on the mind and body come to an end. Starting today, regardless of age PUBG Mobile will get in-game health warnings against overplaying the game.

PUBG has started to lock-out players who have been playing the game for too long. For PUBG, too long means six hours in a day or at least that was the case for my account. If you have played for more than six hours, the game will disconnect you from your linked social media account and you won't be able to play unless a specified time has passed.

The game also asks you if you are above the age of 18. It would appear that if you click 'No', your playing time will be restricted even more. The roll-out looks to be coming out in increments. I've contacted a few friends who say that they have not as of yet received this health reminder even though my account has.

Apart from that PUBG also is giving advice on the correct posture while playing, the brightness at which the game should be played and also recommends that the player should remain hydrated while playing.

The game has already been banned in several cities of Gujarat and people have been arrested for playing the game out in the open. This could perhaps be a way to create accountability for the rising concern's that PUBG has affected players, children in particular, and has distracted them from social interactions.

