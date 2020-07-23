FP Trending

The popular mobile game PUBG Mobile Lite celebrated its successful run in the first year after its launch by receiving a huge 0.18.0 version update and some additions.

Players of the light version game can now play in an all-new uncovered region of the Northwest side of the Varenga map. You can also experience "classic battle royale gameplay" in the newly-excavated urban ruins, and in an Arena map.

The update also saw the addition of a new TDM or Team Death Match mode called the Ruins. Now gamers will be able to slide while practising in the TDM mode so that they can better evade bullets. To mark the anniversary celebrations, developers have also added a new lobby theme and some celebratory icons.

Two new guns have been added with the 0.18.0 system update. There is an Arena-exclusive P90 submachine gun and a MP5K submachine gun to use in the Classic mode. Some of the smaller details include the addition of an indicator for grenades, and an integrated vault function. Also, the M16 Rifle can now receive stock attachments

Makers of the PUBG Mobile Lite have introduced a cable car feature as well which will enable players to travel great distances unseen by the enemies. With the game's gift feature players will be able to send daily gifts to other players. This will help gamers make good rep and create allies.

Players can download the PUBG Mobile Lite app from Google Play Store. It is an alternative for PUBG players with low RAM smartphones that was launched last year in July.