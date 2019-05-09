tech2 News Staff

Popular multi-player mobile game PUBG Mobile has had a lot of collaborations recently including Resident Evil 2, Start Sports, Suicide Squad and more. Now the game is getting a Bollywood... um, Tollywood twist as well.

Tencent Games, who is the developer of the game, introduced a new outfit inspired by the blockbuster Baahubali. This outfit is called the ‘The Great Indian Warrior' and has been made available from the in-game item shop.

There is also an in-game advertisement for the Baahubali-inspired Great Indian Warrior outfit which will appear as soon as the game is launched. The outfit has a price tag of 1,260 UC but if you press the 'Get Now' option you can get a 25 percent discount on the purchase which can be availed till 15 May.

If you do not wish to buy the entire outfit you can buy separate items from the outfit such as the headgear which can be bought for 360 UC and chest armour which you can buy for 900 UC.

In more recent news surrounding PUBG Mobile, Tencent Holdings Ltd on Wednesday shut down its test version of global blockbuster “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” in China and shifted users to a similar, more patriotic video game which, unlike PUBG, has regulatory approval to generate revenue.

With inputs from Reuters

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.