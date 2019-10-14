tech2 News Staff

The grand finals of the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 (PMIT) are scheduled for 19 and 20 October in Kolkata at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town. It witnessed the participation of about 400,000 players across four groups in four regions including Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Pune.

PMIT 2019 is the latest PUBG Mobile esports tournament being organised in the country. Previous tournaments included the PUBG Mobile India series, PUBG Mobile Campus Championship, and PUBG Mobile Club Open. According to PUBG Mobile, most of the popular Indian clans of the game are from Kolkata.

The tournament qualifiers went on for four months where the top 20 squads made their way to the finals. Apart from four winners from each region, there are four wildcard winners in the finale as well. Here are the qualifying teams that will be battling it out to accumulate the highest points to ultimately win the tournament.

Guwahati

8BitRampage

Team INS

Team GE

Team All Stars

Hyderabad

Team Skul

Beyond Your Reach

Team AR

Saiyan’s Legacy

Jaipur

Rising Hydra

Team Titans

Kill2Survive

Revenge Esports

Pune

God’s Reign

Team Mayhem

Orange Rock

Instinct Shooters Official

Wildcard winners

Team Dignity

Back for Revenge

BurnX Official

Team Hyphen

Where and how to watch

Fans will be able to watch the tournament online and offline as well. As previously mentioned, the grand finale is going to be held at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata. Entry will be free and it’s going to be free and on a first-come-first-serve basis. Gates open at 11 am.

For those who can’t catch the event in Kolkata, they can watch it live on PUBG Mobile’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page. The broadcast begins at 12 pm.