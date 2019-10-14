Monday, October 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Grand Finals to be held in Kolkata on 19 and 20 October

The top 20 squads of the regional finals from Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Pune will compete.


tech2 News StaffOct 14, 2019 16:55:36 IST

The grand finals of the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 (PMIT) are scheduled for 19 and 20 October in Kolkata at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town. It witnessed the participation of about 400,000 players across four groups in four regions including Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Pune.

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Grand Finals to be held in Kolkata on 19 and 20 October

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 grand finale in Kolkata. Image: PUBG Mobile.

PMIT 2019 is the latest PUBG Mobile esports tournament being organised in the country. Previous tournaments included the PUBG Mobile India series, PUBG Mobile Campus Championship, and PUBG Mobile Club Open. According to PUBG Mobile, most of the popular Indian clans of the game are from Kolkata.

The tournament qualifiers went on for four months where the top 20 squads made their way to the finals. Apart from four winners from each region, there are four wildcard winners in the finale as well. Here are the qualifying teams that will be battling it out to accumulate the highest points to ultimately win the tournament.

Guwahati

  • 8BitRampage
  • Team INS
  • Team GE
  • Team All Stars

Hyderabad

  • Team Skul
  • Beyond Your Reach
  • Team AR
  • Saiyan’s Legacy

Jaipur

  • Rising Hydra
  • Team Titans
  • Kill2Survive
  • Revenge Esports

Pune

  • God’s Reign
  • Team Mayhem
  • Orange Rock
  • Instinct Shooters Official

Wildcard winners

  • Team Dignity
  • Back for Revenge
  • BurnX Official
  • Team Hyphen

Where and how to watch

Fans will be able to watch the tournament online and offline as well. As previously mentioned, the grand finale is going to be held at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata. Entry will be free and it’s going to be free and on a first-come-first-serve basis. Gates open at 11 am.

For those who can’t catch the event in Kolkata, they can watch it live on PUBG Mobile’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page. The broadcast begins at 12 pm.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Mobile racks in 20 million downloads in two days with most downloads from India

Oct 03, 2019
Call of Duty: Mobile racks in 20 million downloads in two days with most downloads from India
PUBG Mobile vs Call of Duty Mobile: Chicken Dinners aren't so enticing any more

Call of Duty

PUBG Mobile vs Call of Duty Mobile: Chicken Dinners aren't so enticing any more

Oct 01, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019