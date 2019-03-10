tech2 News Staff

Tencent's PUBG Mobile along with Oppo India announced the launch of India's first major tournament of 2019 for the widely popular mobile game in January and we've finally got to the stage where we see one squad win the competition.

The 'Grand Finals' of the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 is all set to take place later today at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The finals will see a number of top Indian teams including Funky Monkey, S0UL, God's Reign, RIP and ARROW among others, lock horns to claim the winner's trophy. The event will be streamed live on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube handle, with proceedings beginning at 1 pm today.

Tencent Games India states that a total of a whopping 4,00,000 matches have been played as part of the tournament so far if one includes the competition stages and online qualifiers. The competition saw over 5,75,000 registrations, of which only 20 teams of four players each have been able to make it to the finals.

What raises the stakes even higher is the fact that the eventual winners get to take home prize money worth Rs 30,00,000, while the team that finishes second and third walk home with Rs 10,00,000 and Rs 5,00,000 respectively.

That's not all. To ensure that players who've been able to shine at an individual level also get rewarded, the organisers have announced cash awards of Rs 50,000 for any player who's racked up the most number of medals within the game. These medals include MVP, Exterminator, Healer, Redeemer, Lone Ranger and Rampage Freak.

