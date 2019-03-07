Monday, March 11, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Series finals to be held in Hyderabad on 10 March

PUBG Mobile finals promise a chance to walk away with Rs 30,00,000 for the team ranking first.

tech2 News Staff Mar 07, 2019 15:56:13 IST

PUBG Mobile India Series, which is a tournament held for all the professional PUBG Mobile teams in the country has reached the finale. The Oppo sponsored event started a while back in Janury and the finals are now going to be held in Hyderabad on 10 March.

PUBG Mobile India Series finals.

PUBG Mobile India Series finals.

As per Tencent, there were about 400,000 games across in-game and online qualifiers which featured top PUBG Mobile clans. Out of the massive 2,000 team selected for playoffs, now only 20 remain.

“With India Series 2019, we set out with the objective of making esports accessible to all segments of the PUBG MOBILE fanbase by keeping it open-to-all. After launching India Series in January, we received a massive 575,000 registrations who played 400,000 games across 4 rounds, out of which the top 80 have made it to the finals." said  Aneesh Aravind, General Manager, Tencent Games, India.

The finals promise a chance to walk away with Rs 30,00,000 for the team ranking first, Rs 10,00,000 for second and Rs 5,00,000 for third.

Apart from that, there are several other cash prizes for valor and talent. Each category has a reward of Rs 50,000 each.

  • The Exterminators – Awarded to the team with maximum kills
  • The Healers – Awarded to the team with the highest number of revives
  • The Redeemer – Awarded to the player with highest amount of health restored
  • The Lone Ranger – Awarded to the player with the maximum survival time
  • The Rampage Freak – Awarded to the player for the maximum number of kills in one game.

For those who want to catch the action live, there are free limited passes to attend the Grand Finals can be availed at www.pubgmobile.in later in the week. PUBG Mobile's official YouTube channel and Facebook channel will have a live stream starting from 1 PM on 10 March. Winner Winner Chicken Dinner!

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile India Series Grand Finals begin at 1 pm today: Here's how to watch it live

Mar 10, 2019
PUBG Mobile India Series Grand Finals begin at 1 pm today: Here's how to watch it live
PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: SOUL walk home winners while Gods Reign finish second

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: SOUL walk home winners while Gods Reign finish second

Mar 10, 2019
PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge now live: Here's all you need to know

PUBG

PUBG Mobile India Bonus Challenge now live: Here's all you need to know

Mar 02, 2019
Jalandhar teenager steals Rs 50,000 from father to buy PUBG controller, skins, more

PUBG Mobile

Jalandhar teenager steals Rs 50,000 from father to buy PUBG controller, skins, more

Mar 11, 2019
PUBG Mobile banned in Surat and Rajkot for having a 'negative impact on the mind'

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile banned in Surat and Rajkot for having a 'negative impact on the mind'

Mar 08, 2019
Emboldened by PUBG Mobile ban in Surat and Rajkot, other districts follow suit

PUBG

Emboldened by PUBG Mobile ban in Surat and Rajkot, other districts follow suit

Mar 11, 2019

science

NASA astronauts to go on the world's first all-woman spacewalk on 29 March

All-woman Spacewalk

NASA astronauts to go on the world's first all-woman spacewalk on 29 March

Mar 08, 2019
Women's Day 2019: Indian science is inching towards #BalanceForBetter despite the none-too-easy path

Women in Science

Women's Day 2019: Indian science is inching towards #BalanceForBetter despite the none-too-easy path

Mar 08, 2019
Women's Day 2019: Women in health, science and innovation are collaborating globally

Women at Work

Women's Day 2019: Women in health, science and innovation are collaborating globally

Mar 08, 2019
Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Engineering

Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Mar 07, 2019