Monday, March 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile gets Season 12 Royale Pass, next update scheduled for 12 March

The Royale Pass is PUBG's version of a battle pass and a gateway for players to earn rewards through the game.


tech2 News StaffMar 09, 2020 15:17:15 IST

Just last week, PUBG Mobile received a new update, which included features like Death Replay, Brothers In Arms System, Universal Marks, Teammate Volume Control, and a Hardcore Mode. These features were part of the version 0.17.0. Today, that is, 9 March, Tencent has rolled out the Season 12 Royale Pass. The video game has also received a new theme titled ‘2Gether We Play’, that celebrates the game’s second launch anniversary.

PUBG Mobile gets Season 12 Royale Pass, next update scheduled for 12 March

Playing PUBG Mobile on Redmi Y3.

The Season 12 Royale Pass is PUBG's version of a battle pass and a gateway for players to earn rewards through the game. The Royale Pass Points can be earned during Season 12 and it also comes with plenty of unlocks for users. Tencent is expected to various rewards to unlock in the coming weeks.

(Also read: Ronnie Dasgupta aka 'Rawknee' discusses life after fame and careers for gamers: Tech2 Innovate)

Additionally, PUBG Mobile will be rolling out a few more features under the same version of the update on 12 March at 7.30 am IST.

(Also read: CarryMinati opens up about life, his career plans, and what it means to be a streamer at Tech2 Innovate)

The 12 March update is expected to bring a new Anniversary Celebration Mode. It will also include an Amusement Park Mode for Classic Erangel, and another one called the Arctic Mode. The new mode will also come with a drone camera. Apart from this, there is another mode called the Ranked Arena Mode that will offer free rewards.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Tech2 Innovate

Ronnie Dasgupta aka 'Rawknee' discusses life after fame and careers for gamers: Tech2 Innovate

Mar 09, 2020
Ronnie Dasgupta aka 'Rawknee' discusses life after fame and careers for gamers: Tech2 Innovate
CarryMinati opens up about life, his career plans, and what it means to be a streamer at Tech2 Innovate

CarryMinati

CarryMinati opens up about life, his career plans, and what it means to be a streamer at Tech2 Innovate

Mar 06, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020