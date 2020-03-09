tech2 News Staff

Just last week, PUBG Mobile received a new update, which included features like Death Replay, Brothers In Arms System, Universal Marks, Teammate Volume Control, and a Hardcore Mode. These features were part of the version 0.17.0. Today, that is, 9 March, Tencent has rolled out the Season 12 Royale Pass. The video game has also received a new theme titled ‘2Gether We Play’, that celebrates the game’s second launch anniversary.

The Season 12 Royale Pass is PUBG's version of a battle pass and a gateway for players to earn rewards through the game. The Royale Pass Points can be earned during Season 12 and it also comes with plenty of unlocks for users. Tencent is expected to various rewards to unlock in the coming weeks.

(Also read: Ronnie Dasgupta aka 'Rawknee' discusses life after fame and careers for gamers: Tech2 Innovate)

Additionally, PUBG Mobile will be rolling out a few more features under the same version of the update on 12 March at 7.30 am IST.

(Also read: CarryMinati opens up about life, his career plans, and what it means to be a streamer at Tech2 Innovate)

The 12 March update is expected to bring a new Anniversary Celebration Mode. It will also include an Amusement Park Mode for Classic Erangel, and another one called the Arctic Mode. The new mode will also come with a drone camera. Apart from this, there is another mode called the Ranked Arena Mode that will offer free rewards.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.