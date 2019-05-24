tech2 News Staff

PUBG Mobile has seen a glorious run in the mobile gaming market, bringing Tencent immense success and money. According to a new revenue report, PUBG Mobile saw a surge in its net revenue by 241 percent between February to March this year.

Although there has been a downward trend in the downloads, Tencent’s revenue has been rising astronomically. The report comes from IHS Markit’s analysis of Priori Data’s latest collected data. It’s indicative that the existing player base is now putting money in the in-game cosmetics and battle passes. PUBG Mobile has been consistently sending out updates and collaborating with different franchises that ensures a healthy flow of new content every month or so.

Tencent’s net revenue out of China saw an incredible rise of 209 percent compared to last year’s fourth quarter. In China, Tencent wasn’t able to monetise PUBG Mobile because of its violent nature and it had to be pulled eventually. A more government-friendly version called ‘Game for Peace’ was launched and it was well received by the audience.

The report states that the sudden rise in Tencent’s revenue and success comes from the “wake of domestic market disruption.”

According to IHS Markit, Tencent and NetEase are expected to continue building their exposure to international markets in order to compete with big game publishers in other regions.

