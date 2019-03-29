Kshitij Pujari

Multiplayer game PUBG Mobile has crossed all limits with its popularity and it is not to hard to see why. The game has properly optimised graphics enabling it to run on phones even with lower tier processors, it has a dedicated in-game audio channel to let you communicate with team members and above all, it has exceedingly engaging gameplay which draws in millions of people. Not only do people love to play it but even love watching others play the game as well.

YouTube streamers such as Mortal, 8 Bit Thug, Athena and more have opened channels aimed at streaming the game to a massive audience.

There are several others like them who want to make it big in the PUBG streaming business but lack the correct skillset. And there might be those looking for a way to excel at the game just to see their rank climb but are held back due to their inability to understand the game to its fullest.

Sound, environment and strategy are some of the bigger factors which determine a good PUBG player. But the important of them all is how you control your player in the game.

(Also Read: PUBG mobile ban: Regulating gaming and digital addiction in India)

When it comes to PUBG controls one must remember that even mastery over controls will not matter if you have not worked enough on your skill. But practice makes perfect, so here's a comparison of the different control options one can use to play PUBG on mobile and iPad.

Two-Finger/Thumb Control

This is by far the most used type of control for players and for nearly most of us, this is how we started playing the game. The alignment of buttons is obviously customisable according to the players wish but in principle, it involves moving with one finger/thumb and looking with the other. In times of engagement, you will need one thumb/finger to fire which renders the other finger/thumb useful for either looking or moving.

The obvious disadvantage here happens to be the fact that you cannot look, move and shoot all at the same time. The upside is that this is a technique which does not require a pro-level mastery. Engagement with an enemy will usually happen at a distance where the most obvious option is to take cover and return fire by only looking around and not moving. Athena, a gamer from South Korea, uses the two thumb control and is exceedingly efficient at killing players with it.

Four Finger Claw Control

This is what most pro-gamers use and it is easy to see why it is so effective. Four-finger Claw Control, as the name suggests, is a method where you use four fingers which are the index finger and thumb on both your hands. The device rests on the three fingers on both your hands giving you a claw-like movement with your other four fingers, hence the name. In terms of gameplay, four finger claw is relatively the best way to assert dominance.

The main reason is that in close combat this technique allows you to jump, move, look around and shoot, all at the same time. Players who have mastered this technique are almost always hard to kill. For instance, when your squad is trying to kill another squad in a house in close combat, four finger claw gives you an advantage on stairways when the enemy is shooting from above. Far range combat works the same way, with the player having the additional ability to jump while shooting to avoid returning fire.

The disadvantage is that this technique is quite tough to master completely. I myself have tried and given up on multiple occasions after frustrating attempts, but on the days I did get it right, I was nearly unstoppable, although I could have been playing against noobs, so you never know. One thing to keep in mind for helping you with four-finger is that it always helps to have a bigger screen like the iPad than a phone. Streamers such as Mortal use the iPad and four-finger technique to great effect.

Five Finger Claw Control

This absolute OP method uses five fingers with the extra finger coming on the side where you have the scope button. In addition to all the things you can do with the four finger control, this style of play also allows you to scope in. Mastering this technique could quite likely give you complete dominance over the game.

The biggest problem is that this is a technique which requires immense coordination between your fingers. Apart from that, the weight of the device will rest on two fingers, on one hand, giving it a slight imbalance and make the device a bit wobbly. I have tried and failed miserably at this mode but popular streamer Iconic of clan SOUL plays using five fingers and it is quite apparent that he has become a champion of the game.

Air Triggers

Those who wish to use the classic two-finger control but still want the maneuverability of the four finger mechanism can look to buy air triggers. These are physical buttons that can be attached to the top of your phone and can be used to execute different actions. The advantage here is that the top of the phone is a natural location for your index fingers to land while you are playing with your thumbs.

The air triggers I ordered on Amazon were the MStick Red Metal PUBG Game Trigger, which used a capacitive button that was placed on the screen and was activated by tapping on the button attached to it on the top. All you have to do is drag two on-screen buttons to the top where each of the capacitive buttons come in contact with the display. Ideally, it is recommended that the two buttons be the shooting and scope buttons, making it an ideal replacement to a controller.

The main advantage here is that while your index finger controls shooting and scoping, you are free to look and move at the same time while engaging your enemy. However, unless you have proper triggers which are durable, it could be possible that after a certain amount of time, the capacitive button does not send a signal to the screen. In combat sessions, it could mean the difference between life and death. I myself have seen the triggers fail twice during extremely crucial shootout sessions.

What I'm trying to say is that buttons are not nearly as reliable as your fingers. However, at Rs 135, the MStick Red Metal is your go-to choice if you don't mind the added risk of the triggers not responding at random times. It has the highest rating on Amazon as compared to other air triggers and has worked relatively well for me.

Verdict

In the end, it all depends on how often you play the game. This will help you develop your skills and make you a better player. A sufficiently skilled person can destroy an entire squad that is playing four-finger claw using just two fingers. Luck also plays a part in the game. However, if you are looking to win, in my opinion, mastering four-finger claw is the most logical choice.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.