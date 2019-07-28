Sunday, July 28, 2019Back to
PUBG Mobile Club Open Finals 2019 Day 3 LIVE : Top Esports win the third game, SOUL knocked out first

tech2 News StaffJul 28, 2019 18:24:48 IST

Day 3 will be the final day of the tournament and will also have a total of six matches in the same format as Day 2.

  • 18:52 (IST)

  • 18:47 (IST)

  • 18:34 (IST)

  • 18:23 (IST)

    Top Esports win the third game!

  • 17:51 (IST)

    Match 3 has started in Miramar

    This is the 13th game of the tournament. Who will win?

  • 17:49 (IST)

  • 17:33 (IST)

  • 17:32 (IST)

    Here's All Rejection Gaming's performance

  • 17:30 (IST)

    Elite Gaming topple X-Quest to go on 1st place

  • 17:26 (IST)

    All Rejection Gaming get the Chicken Dinner on the second game!

  • 17:14 (IST)

  • 16:56 (IST)

    Second match on Erangel has started

  • 16:49 (IST)

    People still rooting for SOUL. Next map is Erangel

  • 16:38 (IST)

    The second half of the standings

  • 16:36 (IST)

    Standings after Round 11

  • 16:32 (IST)

    Bigetron Esports win the first game!

  • 16:29 (IST)

    We are down to 10 teams!

    The last two circles are coming up. It's going to be intense! SOUL eliminated at 10 spot.

  • 16:24 (IST)

    Mortal gets killed and only Ronak left for SOUL

  • 16:02 (IST)

  • 16:00 (IST)

    PUBG Mobile 2020 World League announced

    More details to follow soon. Registrations begin from 8 August.

  • 15:59 (IST)

    All 16 teams have arrived

  • 15:29 (IST)

    Top Fraggers till now

    paraboy - 27 kills

    OldBoy - 25 kills

    JUSTHIS - 19 kills

    Cat - 19 kills 

  • 15:27 (IST)

  • 15:13 (IST)

  • 15:08 (IST)

  • 15:06 (IST)

    Standings as of Day 2 

  • 15:05 (IST)

    Here is the link for the English audience

  • 15:02 (IST)

    Here is the link for the Hindi audience

  • 14:57 (IST)

    Day 3 Schedule is as follows

    15:50 : Sanhok

    16:50 : Erangel

    17:50 : Miramar

    19:30 : Erangel

    20:30 : Vikendi

    21:30 : Erangel

On Day 2, we saw some amazing gameplay from all the teams participating in the Spring Split finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019. Through the day, 16 teams battled it out against each other in six different games to gain the maximum points they can accumulate. At the end of this global tournament, the winning team will be taking away a prize of $180,000.

PUBG Mobile Club Open Finals 2019 Day 3 LIVE : Top Esports win the third game, SOUL knocked out first

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019.

The games were played on Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi, and thrice on Erangel. Even though winning the match or getting a 'Chicken Dinner' gives the most points, other parameters including damage, kills, and revives also contribute to the final score. At the end of the tournament, the team with the most points will be crowned as the winner.

Team Soul from India managed to score a Chicken Dinner in the tenth round on Erangel. X-Quest from China, who were leading on Day 1, remain at the top on Day 2 as well. Here are the standings as of Day 2.

  1. X-Quest - 212 points
  2. Elite Gaming - 193 points
  3. Top Esports - 184 points
  4. Nova Esports - 183 points
  5. RRQ Athena - 151 points
  6. GC Busan - 144 points
  7. Team Soul - 144 points
  8. Team Unique - 136 points
  9. Purple Mood - 123 points
  10. Bigetron Esports - 119 points
  11. Team Queso - 119 points
  12. Spacestation Gaming - 110 points
  13. All Rejection Gaming - 107 points
  14. Team SNT - 101 points
  15. SCARZ Black - 69 points
  16. Brazilians Killers - 61 points

For full coverage on Day 1 of PMCO Click here

For full coverage on Day 2 of PMCO Click here

Day 3 will be the final day of the tournament and will also have a total of six matches in the same format as Day 2. Here's hoping that TEAM SOUL can make India proud and take home the biggest price in mobile esports history.



