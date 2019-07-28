Sunday, July 28, 2019Back to
PUBG Mobile Club Open Finals 2019 Day 3 LIVE : Can TEAM SOUL take away the biggest price in mobile esports?

tech2 News StaffJul 28, 2019 14:59:27 IST

Day 3 will be the final day of the tournament and will also have a total of six matches in the same format as Day 2.

    • 15:29 (IST)

      Top Fraggers till now

      paraboy - 27 kills

      OldBoy - 25 kills

      JUSTHIS - 19 kills

      Cat - 19 kills 

    • 15:27 (IST)

    • 15:13 (IST)

    • 15:09 (IST)

      Prize pool of PMCO 2019 Spring Split

    • 15:08 (IST)

    • 15:06 (IST)

      Standings as of Day 2 

      1. X-Quest - 212 points
      2. Elite Gaming - 193 points
      3. Top Esports - 184 points
      4. Nova Esports - 183 points
      5. RRQ Athena - 151 points
      6. GC Busan - 144 points
      7. Team Soul - 144 points
      8. Team Unique - 136 points
      9. Purple Mood - 123 points
      10. Bigetron Esports - 119 points
      11. Team Queso - 119 points
      12. Spacestation Gaming - 110 points
      13. All Rejection Gaming - 107 points
      14. Team SNT - 101 points
      15. SCARZ Black - 69 points
      16. Brazilians Killers - 61 points

    • 15:05 (IST)

      Here is the link for the English audience

    • 15:02 (IST)

      Here is the link for the Hindi audience

    • 14:57 (IST)

      Day 3 Schedule is as follows

      15:50 : Sanhok

      16:50 : Erangel

      17:50 : Miramar

      19:30 : Erangel

      20:30 : Vikendi

      21:30 : Erangel

    On Day 2, we saw some amazing gameplay from all the teams participating in the Spring Split finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019. Through the day, 16 teams battled it out against each other in six different games to gain the maximum points they can accumulate. At the end of this global tournament, the winning team will be taking away a prize of $180,000.

    PUBG Mobile Club Open Finals 2019 Day 3 LIVE : Can TEAM SOUL take away the biggest price in mobile esports?

    PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019.

    The games were played on Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi, and thrice on Erangel. Even though winning the match or getting a 'Chicken Dinner' gives the most points, other parameters including damage, kills, and revives also contribute to the final score. At the end of the tournament, the team with the most points will be crowned as the winner.

    Team Soul from India managed to score a Chicken Dinner in the tenth round on Erangel. X-Quest from China, who were leading on Day 1, remain at the top on Day 2 as well. Here are the standings as of Day 2.

    For full coverage on Day 1 of PMCO Click here

    For full coverage on Day 2 of PMCO Click here

    Day 3 will be the final day of the tournament and will also have a total of six matches in the same format as Day 2. Here's hoping that TEAM SOUL can make India proud and take home the biggest price in mobile esports history.



