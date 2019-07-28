15:29 (IST)
Top Fraggers till now
paraboy - 27 kills
OldBoy - 25 kills
JUSTHIS - 19 kills
Cat - 19 kills
tech2 News StaffJul 28, 2019 14:59:27 IST
Day 3 will be the final day of the tournament and will also have a total of six matches in the same format as Day 2.
highlights
15:27 (IST)
What was your favorite moment of the #PMCO 2019 Global Finals Day 2 sponsored by Vivo? The energy at the tournament is unbelievable, and the matches have been even more intense. If you can't be in Berlin, make sure to join us live for the final Day! https://t.co/bPTVSAIkAT pic.twitter.com/0tGIBsrDho— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 27, 2019
15:13 (IST)
Wukong's music has amazing energy, and we knew he would be the perfect performer to #TeamUp with for the last day of the #PMCO Global Finals sponsored by Vivo! Will he inspire the teams to make the final push for victory? https://t.co/o6auaH77eK pic.twitter.com/XK6DjCK49a— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 28, 2019
15:09 (IST)
Prize pool of PMCO 2019 Spring Split
15:08 (IST)
#PMCO Global Finals Day 1, sponsored by Vivo, was off the charts! Alan Walker live, intense battles, crazy upsets, and the show match with the #TeamUp stars! Check out the highlights, then watch the full stream: https://t.co/O52BcibiYI pic.twitter.com/WwGRw3STH4— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 26, 2019
15:06 (IST)
Standings as of Day 2
15:05 (IST)
Here is the link for the English audience
15:02 (IST)
Here is the link for the Hindi audience
14:57 (IST)
Day 3 Schedule is as follows
15:50 : Sanhok
16:50 : Erangel
17:50 : Miramar
19:30 : Erangel
20:30 : Vikendi
21:30 : Erangel
On Day 2, we saw some amazing gameplay from all the teams participating in the Spring Split finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019. Through the day, 16 teams battled it out against each other in six different games to gain the maximum points they can accumulate. At the end of this global tournament, the winning team will be taking away a prize of $180,000.
The games were played on Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi, and thrice on Erangel. Even though winning the match or getting a 'Chicken Dinner' gives the most points, other parameters including damage, kills, and revives also contribute to the final score. At the end of the tournament, the team with the most points will be crowned as the winner.
Team Soul from India managed to score a Chicken Dinner in the tenth round on Erangel. X-Quest from China, who were leading on Day 1, remain at the top on Day 2 as well. Here are the standings as of Day 2.
For full coverage on Day 1 of PMCO Click here
For full coverage on Day 2 of PMCO Click here
Day 3 will be the final day of the tournament and will also have a total of six matches in the same format as Day 2. Here's hoping that TEAM SOUL can make India proud and take home the biggest price in mobile esports history.
