On Day 2, we saw some amazing gameplay from all the teams participating in the Spring Split finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019. Through the day, 16 teams battled it out against each other in six different games to gain the maximum points they can accumulate. At the end of this global tournament, the winning team will be taking away a prize of $180,000.

The games were played on Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi, and thrice on Erangel. Even though winning the match or getting a 'Chicken Dinner' gives the most points, other parameters including damage, kills, and revives also contribute to the final score. At the end of the tournament, the team with the most points will be crowned as the winner.

Team Soul from India managed to score a Chicken Dinner in the tenth round on Erangel. X-Quest from China, who were leading on Day 1, remain at the top on Day 2 as well. Here are the standings as of Day 2.

X-Quest - 212 points Elite Gaming - 193 points Top Esports - 184 points Nova Esports - 183 points RRQ Athena - 151 points GC Busan - 144 points Team Soul - 144 points Team Unique - 136 points Purple Mood - 123 points Bigetron Esports - 119 points Team Queso - 119 points Spacestation Gaming - 110 points All Rejection Gaming - 107 points Team SNT - 101 points SCARZ Black - 69 points Brazilians Killers - 61 points

Day 3 will be the final day of the tournament and will also have a total of six matches in the same format as Day 2. Here's hoping that TEAM SOUL can make India proud and take home the biggest price in mobile esports history.