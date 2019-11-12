tech2 News Staff

The South Asian regional finals ended and two Indian teams will be making their way to the grand finals. Entity Gaming and SouL placed on top of the scoreboard and both teams will be playing in the finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019. The tournament will be held between 29 November and 1 December in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The regional finals went on for three days and Entity Gaming emerged as the winners by scoring a total of 220 points that included three chicken dinners. They were followed by Team SouL who scored 210 points.

As the top two teams, Entity Gaming and SouL qualify for the global finals of the fall split. However, the next three teams including INS, IND, and SynerGE will be battling it out against each other in the Prelims for a spot in the finals.

Here are the standings from the final day of the South Asian Regional Finals of PMCO 2019:

Entity Gaming- 220 points Team Soul- 210 points Team SynerGE- 206 points Team INS- 198 points Team IND- 195 points Zero Degree- 188 points ETG Brawlers- 184 points RIP Official- 163 points Team Fnatic- 148 points Elementrix- 145 points Team Godlike- 137 points Team Megastars- 126 points Team Mayhem- 126 points ORB Official- 121 points Nepali Ho Ni- 105 points TrustDProcess- 85 points

As a gesture of gratitude, popular PUBG Mobile player and streamer, Naman Mathur aka MortaL from Team SouL, posted on Facebook that he will be donating the entire amount of his share from the winnings to the Indian Army.