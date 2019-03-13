tech2 News Staff

PUBG Mobile is getting a new beta update and the last time that happened we were introduced to the Zombie mode. This time around, PUBG Mobile beta version v0.11.5 brings relatively fewer changes apart from some dynamic weather systems in two of its maps, new guns, new vehicles and slight changes to the Zombie mode.

As per the patch notes, we will see 'dynamic' weather on the Eragnel and Miramar maps which could mean that we'll see effects like rain, fog and snow within a single match. The update adds a new G36C rifle for the Vikendi map, where it will replace the Scar-L rifle.

A new Sanhok-exclusive vehicle called Tukshai, a three-wheeled bus has been added as well, which will replace the Dacia, Jeep, and mini-bus in the game.

In terms of the Zombie mode, the beta update has fixed places where Zombies can't enter. Damage in night mode outside of the safe zone has been increased along with the introduction of some new zombie skills.

To download the beta version you can head here. You can download the beta version alongside the original version on your device, however, you cannot log in to your social media accounts on the beta version so you'll have to play as a guest. There is currently no information regarding the stable update release for the beta, but seeing the popularity of PUBG Mobile surging day-by-day, we won't have to wait too long.

Here's the entire changelog:

Classic

Dynamic weather added to Erangel and Miramar.

Added a new weapon: G36C rifle (Vikendi only). Fires 5.56 mm rounds and can be equipped with stocks. Replaces SCAR-L in Vikendi.

Added a new Sanhok-exclusive vehicle: Tukshai, a three-wheeled bus. This will replace the Jeep, Dacia and Mini Bus.

Survive Till Dawn:

Zombies will now enter a weakened state from time to time during the match. Please see in-game announcements for more information.

Fixed some areas on the map where zombies could not enter.

Damage outside of safe zone at night has been increased.

Some resource drops have been tuned.

Some zombie skills have been tuned.

Vehicle fuel levels have been tuned.

General:

Quick chat message “I got supplies” is now pre-selected.

Outfit preview will send a warning when a piece being previewed is hidden by a currently equipped piece.

When previewing outfits from a new crate, the preview from the previous crate will now be removed.

Added tapping feedback to buttons of the main menu.

