Thursday, April 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban: Rajkot Police asks Google to remove the game from the Play Store

Rajkot police's letter seeks to be a comprehensive measure to refrain people from playing PUBG.

Bhavya DoreApr 18, 2019 10:48:03 IST

The Rajkot police has written to Google requesting the company to prevent downloads of PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUGB Mobile) from the Play Store in the jurisdiction of Rajkot city. The police is yet to receive a reply.

PUBG, the wildly popular online game, has about 120 million users in India and has in the past months prompted a raft of criticism from parents and politicians and at least one public interest litigation seeking curbs on it.

Last month a clutch of jurisdictions in Gujarat issued an order banning the game following directions from the state’s home department. Rajkot was among the first few cities to clamp down. At least 15 FIRs have been filed there since the ban came into effect. But beyond cracking down on PUBG players in public, the letter sent by the Rajkot police seeks to be a more comprehensive measure.

PUBG Mobile ban: Rajkot Police asks Google to remove the game from the Play Store

PUBG Mobile being played on Android smartphone. Image: tech2/Omkar

“We have said we have banned this, so if possible, if in any IP of this area they are downloading the game then we have said, stop it if you can,” the Rajkot police commissioner, Manoj Agrawal, told Firstpost. The letter to Google was written last month itself shortly after the ban first came into effect.

Young people in several places were arrested under IPC section 188 (disobeying a government order) after being caught playing it in public. The government ban in Rajkot will be operational for a period of two months from the time of its issue, that is until the first week of May, but can be renewed.

Those who were booked in Rajkot were brought to the police station and let off from there following the registering of an FIR. Most of those arrested were young people, all of them were men. The police commissioner pointed out that theoretically, even non-players could be booked. “If you know someone is playing but you don’t intimate a police officer, you are also liable to [come under] section 188,” he said.

On whether enforcing this order was a burden for already overburdened police officials, he said:

“The police’s job is to ensure the law of the land is followed”. He said they would file chargesheets against the accused, as per normal procedure. The maximum sentence possible is six months.

When the ban was first announced it sparked outrage and was decried as an excessive measure. Authorities said the move to ban it stemmed from the game’s addictive nature and its potential for inspiring violence.

“Its effects are very bad and it can have an impact on children, so the government thought it wise to stop it,” said another police official.

Earlier this week the Gujarat high court dismissed a public interest litigation filed by the Internet Freedom Foundation challenging the ban.

Firstpost tried to contact 13 people arrested in Rajkot on account of playing the game. Most of them refused to speak or could not be reached; the five that spoke did so on the condition of anonymity. Three of them said the police was simply doing its duty and that they believed the ban was a wise decision. “Our studies were getting affected, they did it for our benefit,” said one accused person. All three said they no longer played the game.

One student said the entire episode had ruined his reputation and destroyed his peace in the past month. He said the police arrested him even though he had not been playing the game at the time, and picked him up simply because the game had been downloaded on his phone.

But across the board, ordinary citizens hailed the ban. “It is very good because young people get addicted and then affected,” said Shaktibhai Chandarana, 42, a shopkeeper. Young people themselves supported the crackdown. “It’s to improve our lives,” said Umang Chavda, 19, a student. “If people get too addicted then it becomes a problem.”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review


also see

PUBG

PUBG addiction: Parents in the UAE demand ban on the game citing violent content

Apr 08, 2019
PUBG addiction: Parents in the UAE demand ban on the game citing violent content
Nepal bans online game PUBG citing negative impact on children

Newstracker

Nepal bans online game PUBG citing negative impact on children

Apr 12, 2019
PUBG Mobile Premier League: Get a chance to play PUBG with your favourite cricketers live

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Premier League: Get a chance to play PUBG with your favourite cricketers live

Apr 16, 2019
PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus Subscription launched: Price in India, benefits

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus Subscription launched: Price in India, benefits

Apr 04, 2019
World Health Day 2019: Parenting in the age of PUBG and managing a child's screen-time

Parenting & PUBG

World Health Day 2019: Parenting in the age of PUBG and managing a child's screen-time

Apr 07, 2019
PUBG Mobile ‘Darkest Night’ mode: Ghouls, toxic gas and more coming next week

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile ‘Darkest Night’ mode: Ghouls, toxic gas and more coming next week

Apr 12, 2019

science

Cells restore life in a dead pig's brain using artificial blood in remarkable first

Neuroscience

Cells restore life in a dead pig's brain using artificial blood in remarkable first

Apr 18, 2019
Mars Base 1: China invites budding astronauts to a new simulator in the Gobi desert

Mars Base

Mars Base 1: China invites budding astronauts to a new simulator in the Gobi desert

Apr 18, 2019
Earliest molecule formed in the universe detected in space in a remarkable first

Space Chemistry

Earliest molecule formed in the universe detected in space in a remarkable first

Apr 18, 2019
Fast-charging lithium-ion batteries developed that can charge in mere minutes

Batteries

Fast-charging lithium-ion batteries developed that can charge in mere minutes

Apr 17, 2019