FP Trending

PUBG Mobile has advised players not to attack vending machines which are a part of the game’s updated Miramar map. It provides players with energy drinks for the game.

They tweeted a clip on how the vending machines function in the Miramar map.

According to PUBG Mobile, sometimes players get lucky and receive up to eight drinks at once, while at other times they might get just one drink despite repeated attempts. This may lead to frustration among gamers and they resort to breaking the machines.

Never lucky 🍀 Always remember to take out your frustration on the vending machine safely! 👉 https://t.co/0uoz2xo0DD pic.twitter.com/Fps4H728ql — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 22, 2020

It added that if players attack the vending machine, it will lead to the sounding of an alarm. Enemies who are nearby will get to know about the location and attack them.

Players can get vending machines across three locations in Miramar maps. These include - Pecado, where there is a boxing ring, multi-storyed buildings and a casino; Los Leones and Chumacera, where there is a small, yellow-coloured building.

According to Fanbyte, players can get vending machines at El Pozo as well. The report added that PUBG Mobile vending machines are primarily based in consumer areas and thus, players should not be looking for them in residential abodes.

PUBG first revealed about the vending machines when it announced that the 0.18.0 update will be launched on 7 May.

The new update which requires approximately 1.97 GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.21 GB on iOS devices introduced sandstorm effects and new Miramar achievements. It added the P90 as a new weapon which fires 9 mm rounds and has a default magazine capacity of 50 shots.