Tuesday, May 26, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG Mobile asks players not to take out frustration on vending machines in Miramar

Sometimes players get lucky and receive up to eight energy drinks at once from the vending machine, this frustrates the others.


FP TrendingMay 26, 2020 15:45:34 IST

PUBG Mobile has advised players not to attack vending machines which are a part of the game’s updated Miramar map. It provides players with energy drinks for the game.

They tweeted a clip on how the vending machines function in the Miramar map.

According to PUBG Mobile, sometimes players get lucky and receive up to eight drinks at once, while at other times they might get just one drink despite repeated attempts. This may lead to frustration among gamers and they resort to breaking the machines.

PUBG Mobile asks players not to take out frustration on vending machines in Miramar

PUBG

It added that if players attack the vending machine, it will lead to the sounding of an alarm. Enemies who are nearby will get to know about the location and attack them.

Players can get vending machines across three locations in Miramar maps. These include - Pecado, where there is a boxing ring, multi-storyed buildings and a casino; Los Leones and Chumacera, where there is a small, yellow-coloured building.

According to Fanbyte, players can get vending machines at El Pozo as well. The report added that PUBG Mobile vending machines are primarily based in consumer areas and thus, players should not be looking for them in residential abodes.

PUBG first revealed about the vending machines when it announced that the 0.18.0 update will be launched on 7 May.

The new update which requires approximately 1.97 GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.21 GB on iOS devices introduced sandstorm effects and new Miramar achievements. It added the P90 as a new weapon which fires 9 mm rounds and has a default magazine capacity of 50 shots.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 registration end on 17 May: Here is how you can enroll yourself

May 15, 2020
PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 registration end on 17 May: Here is how you can enroll yourself
PUBG Mobile to roll out Royale Pass Season 13 today: Here’s what to expect

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile to roll out Royale Pass Season 13 today: Here’s what to expect

May 13, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020