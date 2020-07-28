Tuesday, July 28, 2020Back to
PUBG Mobile announces Global Extreme Challenge that will kick off from 30 July: All you need to know

Different celebrities will captain their teams for different regions that are competing in the Global Extreme Challenge on 30 July.


FP TrendingJul 28, 2020 16:28:43 IST

PUBG Mobile has on Monday revealed it will be hosting a new edition of its Global Extreme Challenge. Sharing a short clip on Twitter, PUBG Mobile wrote, "Keep fighting and don't be afraid of challenges! Flexed biceps.

The Global Extreme Challenge begins on July 29th at 5:00 PM PDT!"

PUBG Mobile announces Global Extreme Challenge that will kick off from 30 July: All you need to know

PUBG is partnering with celebrities, sports players and artists for the event. Different celebrities will captain their teams for different regions that are competing in the Global Extreme Challenge on 30 July.

Europe will be led by Kevin De Bruyne and Aleyna Tilki, South America will be led by Paulo Dybala, Levinho, Yurem Rojas and Marian Santos while North America will be led by Jack Osbourne and Ky Bowman. South Asia will be led by Mortal and Scout and Southeast Asia will be led by GADING, Aurelie and Hiền Hồ.

The campaign is launched for the 'play for good' initiative of encouraging gamers to stay home during the pandemic and also contribute their own efforts to society. PUBG Mobile is trying to call out players and communities to join together to overcome difficulties and challenges through the initiative.

The game will have the all-new Livik map as the battlefield with the Global Extreme Challenge inviting celebs from across the world to captain different teams.

