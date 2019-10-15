tech2 News Staff

PUBG Mobile, one of the most played mobile game India, is about to get a new update with the version number 0.15.0 and there are a lot of new exciting things that we are going to get in the game. The servers will be pulled down for maintenance as the update rolls out starting from today ie 15 October 00:00:00 to 07:00:00 (UTC). In terms of the level of update, this has some big changes and improvements over previous versions.

The main attraction of the new update is quite definitely the new Payload mode which will come under the Evo Ground section where we already have modes like TDM and Zombie mode. Payload mode will let the players commandeer a helicopter for aerial assaults while players on the ground will be given heavy weapons, recall system and Superweapon crates to shoot down the choppers. Last team or man standing will win. You can also revive your dead teammate by grabbing their dog tag and going to the communications tower.

We are also getting a new ledge grab feature wherein the player can grab ledges of buildings by jumping on them to access areas that were previously inaccessible. Apart from the fuel drums, which are used to juice up your vehicle, can now explode when shot upon. There have been some new improvements in Survive Till Dawn and also some performance-related upgrades. Here is the full changelog for the update.

What's new

Payload Mode (coming soon)

Comes with new heavy weapons, recall system, a helicopter, Vehicle Repair Pack and Super Weapon Crates! Air Strikes are available, too!

Teammate Recall

Pick up dead teammates' ID Cards and revive them at the Communication Tower!

Payload Mode Weapons

RPG-7, M3E1-A, M79 Grenade Launcher, MGL Grenade Launcher, M134 Minigun.

Aircraft: Helicopters

Find helicopters and take them into battle!

Super Weapon Crate

Spawns regularly and activates after 3 minutes. Contains airdrop weapons, Lv. 3 armour, Payload Mode weapons and more!

Vehicle Repair Pack

Fixes vehicle damage and tires.

Air Strike Beacon

Calls in air strikes.

Survive Till Dawn

- Modified skybox, colors and background objects. ""Halloweenized"" monsters.

- Added a hostile human faction in abandoned factories and strongholds. Defeat them to get better rewards.

- Killing zombies grants special bio-warfare equipment that is effective against zombies and other players.

New Features:

Ledge Grab

- Climb between buildings and containers to reach previously inaccessible places.

- Tap jump, then jump again at the right timing in midair.

Fuel Drums

When hit by bullets or throwables, fuel drums explode and damage nearby players. Available on all maps.

New Firearms and Vehicles:

Desert Eagle (all maps)

- Highest damage and muzzle velocity of all pistols.

- Deals 62 damage. Can be attached with Mira Red Dot, Holographic Sight, magazines and Laser Sight to improve shoulder-firing.

- Fires .45 ACP ammo. Default magazine fits 7 rounds (can be extended to 10).

BRDM-2 Amphibious Armored Vehicle (all maps)

- Resilient and capable of traversing water. Equipped with bulletproof tires.

- Reduces damage taken.

- Can be called in only with the Flare Gun. Replaces Armored UAZ.

Graffiti:

- Can leave graffiti on any objects on the battlefield.

- Up to 4 types can be carried into battle. Change Graffiti combo in inventory menu.

Added a slot for eye gear:

After the update, spectacles and face masks will not be sharing the same slot. Masks that do not cover the eyes can be equipped together with a pair of spectacles.

Added official replies when players submit reports

An official reply will be sent to players after successfully reporting in-game violations. The message will be sent to a wider range of recipients as the test progresses.

Improvements

Firearms

M16A4

- Reduced the initial recoil in burst mode.

- Improved long-distance firing by reducing damage fall-off.

- Can be equipped with a tactical stock.

Vector

- Reduced base damage from 34 to 31.

- Fires 9mm ammo. Base magazine capacity changed from 13/25 to 19/33.

UMP45

- Renamed UMP9 to UMP45. Uses 0.45ACP ammo.

- Base magazine capacity changed from 30/40 to 25/35. Reduced initial bullet speed.

- Modified firing sound.

MK47Mutant

Can be equipped with a tactical stock.

Attachment Consolidation

- Combined pistol and SMG attachments.

- Combined Bullets Loops for Shotguns, Win94 and Kar98k into one attachment.

- Pistols can be attached with Holographic Sight.

Performance:

- Fixed loading issues for better combat experience,

- Optimized weapon-loading logic to cut stuttering when players come into view.

- Reduced main thread CPU usage to cut overheating.

- Improved graphics and smoothness on lower-end devices.

Graphics:

- Improved weapons/outfits graphics and texturing, modeling and lighting.

- Enhanced lighting and shadow in Main Menu.

Control:

- When the cameral-controlling finger performs an action, the screen-controlling feature of the joystick is disabled. When the finger is lifted, the feature is enabled again. This reduces control errors when using scope, improving firing experience.

Poses and emotes:

- Gun-holding pose varies with gun type.

- Weapons carried in backpack as shown in Main Menu emote are displayed when such an emote is played in battle.

Inventory:

The setting to hide backpack and helmet is saved on the server and remains effective even if the device is changed.

Partner pose:

All players can choose one of the existing partner poses.

Room:

Reduced the time needed to create and enter rooms. Room owner decides if a password is needed for creating a room.

Darkest Night:

Will be taken offline for tuning.