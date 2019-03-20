Wednesday, March 20, 2019Back to
PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 update to introduce new weapons, vehicles and subscription packs

PUBG Mobile's version 0.11.5 update is expected to arrive via a server-side update on 20 March.

tech2 News StaffMar 20, 2019 14:50:11 IST

If you've played PUBG Mobile over the past couple of weeks, you might have noticed that Tencent is quite pumped up about its first anniversary.

The developers of the hugely popular game are now ready to announce their next major update. Keeping up the celebratory mood, version 0.11.5 of the game is expected to introduce a number of additions including Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions, performance-based player rewards as well as new vehicles and weapons.

Representational Image.

The update which marks the beginning of Royale Pass Season 6 introduces a new 5.56mm assault rifle called the G36C for Vikendi which is slated to replace the SCAR-L. This new assault rifle will allow a number of attachments including a scope, thumb grip, laser sight and more. There will also likely be new skins for the M762 rifle as part of the update.

The update also brings 'Tukshai' to PUBG Mobile — a three-wheeled rickshaw that is exclusive to the Sanhok desert-theme map area.

There are also enhancements to the Royale Pass, including the ability to view pass rankings based on your region and friends. Subscription plans are also part of the update and will be available in early April. There will be two plans to choose from — Prime and Prime Plus, which feature Royale Pass points, steep crate discounts, and more benefits.

The update is also expected to introduce a number of bug fixes, the most noticeable ones being to the game's 'Survive Till Dawn' event aka Zombie mode. As we've seen in the Beta version of the game, certain areas where zombies couldn't earlier reach have now been fixed. Damage outside of safe zone at night has also been increased.

For the first time, Tencent is also planning to roll the update out server-side. This means that servers for the game won't be taken offline while the update is readied. The new update will hit the Android and iOS platforms by 20 March.

Here's a link to the detailed patch notes for PUBG Mobile v0.11.5.

