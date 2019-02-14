tech2 News Staff

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) has been facing a lot of flak for being addictive or for inducing violence amongst teens, but a recent heartwarming story has shown that the game is not as bad as it has been made out to be. In what seems to be a highly unlikely scenario, a man and a woman met on PUBG and are now going to tie the knot.

Nourh-al-Hashish has posted images of him and his soon to be wife on Twitter with the caption "Started from PUBG, now we're here". The couple got engaged on 7 February and since then the tweet of Nourh has gone viral. The tweet has currently been retweeted 2,625 times with 14,000 people liking it. Nourh's account reveals that he is based out of Egypt.

Started from pubg , now we're here ‍♀️♥️ pic.twitter.com/3F547LXyAi — ‏﮼نورهان (@Nourhanlhashish) February 10, 2019

Who knew PUBG could act as a Tinder replacement? Stories such as these give us hope that not PUBG is not really the evil it has been made out to be by the public. Recently Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir governments had called for a total ban on the game while an 11-year old has filed a PIL with the Maharashtra High Court to put a ban on the game.

(Also Read: PUBG addiction: Should the game be banned for being popular?)

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.