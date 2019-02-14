Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG love story: Two players fall in love while playing the popular battle royale game

Stories such as these give us hope that not PUBG is not really the evil it has been made out to be.

tech2 News Staff Feb 14, 2019 09:41:57 IST

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) has been facing a lot of flak for being addictive or for inducing violence amongst teens, but a recent heartwarming story has shown that the game is not as bad as it has been made out to be. In what seems to be a highly unlikely scenario, a man and a woman met on PUBG and are now going to tie the knot.

PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile.

Nourh-al-Hashish has posted images of him and his soon to be wife on Twitter with the caption "Started from PUBG, now we're here". The couple got engaged on 7 February and since then the tweet of Nourh has gone viral. The tweet has currently been retweeted 2,625 times with 14,000 people liking it. Nourh's account reveals that he is based out of Egypt.

Who knew PUBG could act as a Tinder replacement? Stories such as these give us hope that not PUBG is not really the evil it has been made out to be by the public. Recently Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir governments had called for a total ban on the game while an 11-year old has filed a PIL with the Maharashtra High Court to put a ban on the game.

(Also Read: PUBG addiction: Should the game be banned for being popular?)

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

also see

PUBG

Denied an expensive phone to play PUBG, Mumbai youth commits suicide

Feb 04, 2019

PUBG

PUBG addiction: Should the game be banned for being popular? Opinions are mixed

Feb 01, 2019

PUBG Mobile

Indian PUBG Mobile pro 8Bit_Thug talks about his bonding with Mortal, team 8Bit

Feb 06, 2019

PUBG

11-year old sends letter to Maharashtra govt to ban PUBG Mobile for inciting violence

Jan 31, 2019

PUBG

PUBG has turned one-year-old: The mad video game's journey from then to now

Feb 10, 2019

PUBG Mobile

India's PUBG Mobile streamer Mortal talks about 'That Epic Game', four-finger method

Feb 01, 2019

science

Conservation

Giant pangolins of Africa seen in rare new footage captured by conservationist

Feb 14, 2019

Wildlife

Polar bears take over Russian town, leave locals both delighted and terrified

Feb 13, 2019

Mars N-one

Mars One's plan to colonise Mars is dead and either fraud or fools are to blame

Feb 13, 2019

Bionic Heart

World's first bionic heart charges wirelessly inside 24 year old patient's chest

Feb 13, 2019