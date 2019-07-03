tech2 News Staff

While PUBG Mobile has taken off at breakneck speed in the country, the PC version of the game has not exactly been on top of things. This is mostly because of the high PC requirements that cause a bottleneck for playing the game.

Those tensions will be alleviated thanks to the introduction of PUBG Lite, which is a toned down version of the main PUBG PC and has significantly lower hardware requirements. PUBG Lite had been announced for India and now we have a date for the launch of the beta service which is 4 July.

PUBG LITE Beta Service will also be available from 4 July in Nepal, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka. However, if you plan on playing the beta you will need to hurry as registrations will close today on lite.pubg.com.

(Also Read: How to pre-register for PUBG Lite?)

Registering in this period will ensure you win an event code that will be sent to your mailbox on 11 July. The event code is a redeem code that can be exchanged for the corresponding items in-game. Apart from low hardware requirements, PUBG Lite is also going to be a free-to-play game like PUBG Mobile.

here are the minimum system requirements for running PUBG Lite.

OS: Windows 7,8,10 64Bit

-CPU: Core i3 @2.4Ghz

-RAM: 4 GB

-GPU: Intel HD 4000

-HDD: 4GB

This is vastly low than what the original version of the game requires which includes things like at least an NVIDIA GeForce 900-series GPU or a 7th or 8th gen Intel i5 processor and at least 6 GB of RAM.