tech2 News Staff

Have you been dying to play PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on your PC but just don't have enough firepower in your system to run the game? Your wish may be granted soon.

PUBG Corp. is testing out a lighter version of the game that is meant to run on systems that don’t have hardware meeting the main game’s minimum or recommended specifications.

A beta version is now live but currently works only in Thailand. PUBG Corp. announced the test this week, saying that PUBG Lite is essentially for “players in areas where the core game’s required specifications are more difficult to achieve due to the hardware available.” There hasn't been an official mention yet, but this statement could suggest that it won't be long before PUBG Lite for PC makes its way to India.

As of now, PUBG Lite will feature only the game's original Erangel map for now with Solo, Duo and Squad modes available. But PUBG Corp. does have a dedicated team appointed to look into further developments including exclusive maps and quality of life features.

What would sound even more enticing for PUBG fans is that PUBG Lite will be free-to-play, as opposed to the original game on Steam which one has to buy.

As per Steam, the original PC version of PUBG requires double the RAM (8 GB minimum/16 GB recommended), an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 2 GB or AMD Radeon R7 370 2 GB (minimum); GeForce GTX 1060 3 GB or Radeon RX 580 4 GB recommended, and 30 GB of hard drive space.

Given the game's popularity particularly in Asian countries like China and India, this could help boost PUBG's player base exponentially.

