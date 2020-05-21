Thursday, May 21, 2020Back to
PUBG introduces update 7.2 for PC with bots, ranked Mode and more: Here is all you need to know

The new PUBG update introduces Ranked Mode, where 64 players will be allowed to battle it out in squad-based combat.


FP TrendingMay 21, 2020 17:00:17 IST

PUBG has announced that its update 7.2 is now available on PC. The new update comes with weapon balance changes and new Ranked Mode. It also brings bots to online PC servers.

PUBG PC bots will help new players improve their skills as they get eliminated early without dealing any damage to veterans. This will help reduce the skill gap between a rookie and experienced players.

The bots will show up during early phases of the game and they will crop up less once a player starts performing well.

The working of bots will be limited to basics such as walking, running, crouching and shooting. “Actions against bots are counted towards missions, Survival & Weapon Mastery, as well as platform achievements and trophies,” said PUBG.

However, veteran players are not happy with their introduction. According to Engadgetdozens of commentators gave negative reaction on a streamer's live feed, calling the update a "joke". They also said that the move represents "the saddest day for PUBG."

The update has also introduced Ranked Mode, In this mode, 64 players will be allowed to battle it out in squad-based combat. The feature offers players an opportunity to improve their rank using a new competitive rule set that focuses on loot and pacing.

Ranked Mode games will be randomly played on Erangel, Miramar, or Sanhok maps. Besides this, other Ranked settings include an overall increase in item loot spawns, no Crossbow spawns, Red zone removal and Motor glider removal.

The company has brought changes to weapon and armor balance, which includes retuned Assault Rifle and Shotgun weapon types. Vests and their inventory space will also not disappear, even if once destroyed.

