Tuesday, September 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG India ban: PUBG Corporation says Tencent will no longer handle its franchise in India

PUBG Corporation says it will take on all PUBG Mobile publishing responsibilities in the country.


tech2 News StaffSep 08, 2020 13:30:41 IST

Last week, the Indian government banned PUBG and 117 other Chinese apps in the country for 'stealing, transmitting users' data to servers outside India'.

In response to the ban, PUBG Corporation has said that it will no longer authorize PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India.

PUBG India ban: PUBG Corporation says Tencent will no longer handle its franchise in India

Image: Pubg

In a blog post, PUBG Corporation has said, "moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans."

For the uninitiated, PUBG Mobile is the mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battleground (PUBG) and is owned by a South Korean gaming company called PUBG Corporation. The company franchises certain publishing responsibilities of the mobile app to the Chinese company Tencent Games.

PUBG Corporation has also announced that it is exploring ways to "engage its community in India through various region-based activities, including esports and community events."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Chinese App Ban in India Updates: Including PUBG and TikTok, Centre has so far banned 224 Chinese apps amid LAC tensions

Sep 02, 2020
Chinese App Ban in India Updates: Including PUBG and TikTok, Centre has so far banned 224 Chinese apps amid LAC tensions
India bans PUBG, 117 other Chinese apps for 'stealing, transmitting users' data' to servers outside India'

India bans PUBG, 117 other Chinese apps for 'stealing, transmitting users' data' to servers outside India'

Sep 02, 2020
From PUBG to Camcard: Among the 118 Chinese apps banned, here are the ones you'll miss

NewsTracker

From PUBG to Camcard: Among the 118 Chinese apps banned, here are the ones you'll miss

Sep 03, 2020
PUBG ban: Diljit Dosanjh impresses fans with meme on Chinese gaming app

PUBG ban: Diljit Dosanjh impresses fans with meme on Chinese gaming app

Sep 04, 2020
PUBG ban 'a great opportunity for Indian video game developers,' says ESFI director Lokesh Suji

SportsTracker

PUBG ban 'a great opportunity for Indian video game developers,' says ESFI director Lokesh Suji

Sep 02, 2020
FAU-G - an alternative to PUBG announced in India, and the meme-fest has begun

FAU-G

FAU-G - an alternative to PUBG announced in India, and the meme-fest has begun

Sep 04, 2020

science

Research shows vaping link to COVID-19; long-term effects of infection in e-cigarette smokers still unknown

COVID-19 effects

Research shows vaping link to COVID-19; long-term effects of infection in e-cigarette smokers still unknown

Sep 08, 2020
Race for COVID-19 vaccine starts up global espionage, pits spy against spy

COVID-19 vaccine

Race for COVID-19 vaccine starts up global espionage, pits spy against spy

Sep 07, 2020
Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020