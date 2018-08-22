PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been out on early access for the Xbox One and developers PUBG Corp. has finally announced that the vastly popular title will enter its full release early next month.

Making the announcement at a Gamescom episode of Inside Xbox, PUBG Corp. announced that version 1.0 of the game will be coming to the Xbox One on 4 September. Speaking on the episode, Brendan Greene, the Creative Director of PUBG Corp also announced that version 1.0 will bring with it a number of improvements which are currently available only to PC players.

As per a report by The Verge, the new update will bring the new smaller 'Sanhok' map to Xbox along with a choice of new weapons, changing weather patterns and War Mode deathmatch which we've also seen on the mobile version of the game. The report adds that the new update will also bring with it a limited-edition Xbox cosmetic DLC available for current as well as new players.

However, this does not mean that the game will be free of bugs once the final release is out. For reference, the PC version of PUBG left Steam early access back in December and there have been a ton of additions as well as new bugs which have cropped up from time to time. The Xbox version in the meantime has a lot to catch up on and it will be safe to say that there will be bugs aplenty.

The news also comes on the back of Microsoft announcing a PUBG limited edition Xbox One controller which sports "new and exclusive trigger grips" as well a camo design which is inspired by the DLC expected with the update. This, however, will not be available immediately and gamers will start receiving it only 30 October onwards for a price of $69.99.