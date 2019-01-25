tech2 News Staff

PUBG and Fortnite are two of the most popular games on the planet right now on the planet and it is quite natural that if some problem is found in either games, it becomes a breaking story. As it so happens, a pair of users have found out an irregularity that could create a disbalance in the mechanics of the game.

Fortnite and PUBG are both first-person shooter games based on the Battle Royale genre in which 100 players are dropped into an island but only 1 player or team can be victorious. The playing field is level from the getgo as everyone is dropped without any resources and the advantage can only be assumed by finding guns, ammo, armour and more faster than the enemy.

The fire rate of a gun is important in encounters as it be a fine line between survival or death. Each gun has a different firing rate depending upon its type and the fire rate all the different guns in the game remains the same for every player in the game. But does it?

Players WackyJacky101 on YouTube and u/0x011A on Reddit have actually found out that those players who are playing at a higher frame rate will have a higher fire rate than those playing at a lower frame rate. Essentially what this means is that if your system is pushing more frames in the game then the rate of fire increases as well. You are literally pumping more bullets in your opponent than he is in you just because you have a PC which can support higher frame rates. In the gaming community, this is unacceptable.

Of course, having a higher frame rate will certainly give you a smoother gaming experience while playing but it is not meant to give you an in-game advantage. The problem, as identified by WackyJacky101 is in the Unreal Engine 4, using which both Fortnite and PUBG were made.

Is there a fix for this? Epic Games, maker of Fortnite, at least has given a response on its Twitter handle saying "Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We're aware of this issue and are investigating a fix for it,". There's been no response from PUBG. It is also not known if the problem will persist on PUBG Mobile, which has become increasingly popular in India.

