While the possibility of a PS4 version of PUBG is picking up steam, elsewhere Microsoft has taken some drastic steps to hold on to its PUBG audience on the Xbox One. Starting today, and this is true, you get PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for free on Xbox One.

The game retails for a price of $30 and you can get it for free starting now. Any Xbox One owner can get the game and there is no need for you to have an Xbox Live Gold subscription. You can download the game from the link over here.

In any case, there is the obvious caveat that the game's giveaway could be pulled from all accounts by Microsoft at a moment's notice. This giveaway seems to be time-dependent and even though PUBG on Xbox has been plagued by performance issues for the past couple of months, who turns down a free game on Xbox One?

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is known to come up with frequent updates but the latest one could really have you excited. Developer Bluehole has just announced that it is teaming up with DC to introduce skins that make characters look like Suicide Squad's Joker and Harley Quinn.

Bluehole hasn't revealed any details of the tie-up yet so there is very little we can speculate at the moment, but as per a trailer revealed on Twitter and YouTube, Joker and Quinn are confirmed to be a part of the update. The trailer shows the two characters in action as they appear to be breaking out from what appears to be the prison in Miramar.