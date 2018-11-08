Thursday, November 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

tech2 News Staff 08 November, 2018 15:36 IST

PUBG currently available for free on Xbox One as possible PS4 launch looms large

Starting today, and this is true, you get PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for free on Xbox One.

While the possibility of a PS4 version of PUBG is picking up steam, elsewhere Microsoft has taken some drastic steps to hold on to its PUBG audience on the Xbox One. Starting today, and this is true, you get PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for free on Xbox One.

This is Update no 22 for the widely popular battle royale title. Image: Steam

This is Update no 22 for the widely popular battle royale title. Image: Steam

The game retails for a price of $30 and you can get it for free starting now. Any Xbox One owner can get the game and there is no need for you to have an Xbox Live Gold subscription. You can download the game from the link over here.

In any case, there is the obvious caveat that the game's giveaway could be pulled from all accounts by Microsoft at a moment's notice. This giveaway seems to be time-dependent and even though PUBG on Xbox has been plagued by performance issues for the past couple of months, who turns down a free game on Xbox One?

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is known to come up with frequent updates but the latest one could really have you excited. Developer Bluehole has just announced that it is teaming up with DC to introduce skins that make characters look like Suicide Squad's Joker and Harley Quinn.

Bluehole hasn't revealed any details of the tie-up yet so there is very little we can speculate at the moment, but as per a trailer revealed on Twitter and YouTube, Joker and Quinn are confirmed to be a part of the update. The trailer shows the two characters in action as they appear to be breaking out from what appears to be the prison in Miramar.

 

 

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

also see

PUBG

PUBG joins hands with DC to introduce Joker and Harley Quinn to the game soon

Nov 06, 2018

PUBG

PUBG could soon arrive on PlayStation 4, leaks hint at imminent launch

Nov 06, 2018

Tencent Games

Tencent to expand its addiction-prevention system to all games including PUBG Mobile

Nov 05, 2018

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile version 0.9.0 is now official: Here are all the key introductions

Oct 25, 2018

Hollywood

Ewan McGregor to play Batman villain Black Mask in Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn spin-off, Birds of Prey

Nov 02, 2018

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile adds new events for Diwali and a kurta-pajama for your character

Oct 28, 2018

science

Trojan asteroids

NASA's Ralph to explore Jupiter's Trojan asteroids in 2021 aboard spacecraft Lucy

Nov 08, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker survives Sun's extreme heat after making its first close approach

Nov 08, 2018

Wildlife

Migratory birds begin their arrival early in Kashmir this year for winter migration

Nov 08, 2018

Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars is finally mobile again after September slowdown

Nov 08, 2018