Reliance Jio’s PUBG Lite offer gets you exclusive in-game awards for signing up

PUBG Lite players will be able to claim free and exclusive rewards by registering themselves.

tech2 News StaffJul 10, 2019 16:12:27 IST

PUBG Corp had recently announced a lighter version of its immensely popular battle royale title PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), in the form of PUBG Lite in India. In a bid to enhance the experience of the game at launch, PUBG Corp has collaborated with Reliance Jio to give away free and exclusive rewards to players who enrol in the program.

PUBG Lite poster.

PUBG Lite is a free version of the PC game that’s capable of running on lower-end PCs, making it more accessible to gamers who don’t have a powerful gaming PC. Recently, the game was launched in India in a beta rollout and the public rollout will happen on 11 July.

Here are the minimum system requirements for running PUBG Lite.

  • OS: Windows 7,8,10 64 Bit
  • CPU: Core i3 @2.4 GHz
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • GPU: Intel HD 4000
  • Storage: 4 GB

The recommended specs for the game are as follows:

  • OS: Windows 7,8,10 64 Bit
  • CPU: Core i5 @2.8 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • GPU: DirectX11 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870
  • Storage: 4 GB

To claim the exclusive and free Reliance Jio Gift, PUBG Lite players have to register themselves by filling a two-step registration form. After verification, a unique redemption code will be sent to the user’s registered email ID. Users will be able to claim the code within the in-game menu to win exclusive rewards in the form of skins from the in-game merchandise.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

