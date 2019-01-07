tech2 News Staff

PUBG or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is by far one of the most popular games around today, but because of this popularity, a number of players are lured into using unfair means to win and climb the ranks.

There are a number of third-party add-on patches and software that let you aim automatically, take lesser damage, getting better weapon spawns and more. This is a serious issue especially when players bring these hacks to competitive matches.

Competitive Ruling: Multiple Players Christian “Cuhris” Narvaez

Liam “Liammm” Tran

Tyler “DevowR” Sti

Mark “Tefl0n” Formaro pic.twitter.com/qqPFBy05Yy — PUBG Esports (@PUBGEsports) December 31, 2018

The developers, however, have been vigilant and have banned four professional players participating in the National PUBG League (NPL). For the uninitiated, NPL is a PUBG professional league in North America. The league represents North America's portion of 2019 Official competitive season held by PUBG Corp.

These players were — Christian “Cuhris” Narvaez, Liam “Liammm” Tran, Tyler “DevowR” Sti, Mark “Tefl0n” Formaro.

PUBG recently banned more than 30,000 players across platforms (PC, Xbox and Mobile) for implementing anti-cheat tools, but this is the first time that the franchise has had to ban as many as four professional players.

The punishments? All of the four players will be banned from all official eSport competitions for three years starting 31 December 2018. The teams they have been part of at NPL will also be disqualified for the tournament, which is only fair for others participating in the tournament.

The game's creators in a tweet also made it clear that players caught cheating in the future may even be banned for life if an investigation finds their acts severe enough. PUBG also stated in the tweet that detailed guidelines for a global penalty system will be released soon.

