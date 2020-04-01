Wednesday, April 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG announces April Fools’ Day special Fantasy Battle Royale mode that takes you Dragon’s Isle

The new PUBG gaming mode allows only 20 squads of 4 (maximum of 80 players per match).


FP TrendingApr 01, 2020 15:19:08 IST

PUBG Corp is celebrating April Fools’ Day with a new Fantasy Battle Royale mode in a class-based, limited-time format.

In this mode, 20 squads of four players will get to choose one of four classes and land on a place called Dragon’s Isle.

PUBG announced on its website that with April Fools' Day being a long-celebrated tradition in the gaming world, it has decided to “go a little crazy and try something completely different” by launching the Fantasy Battle Royale mode.

PUBG announces April Fools’ Day special Fantasy Battle Royale mode that takes you Dragon’s Isle

In the new mode, 20 squads of four players will get to choose one of four classes and land on a place called Dragon’s Isle.

According to PUBG, with the impact of COVID-19 putting the world into lockdown, they realise that video games offer a diversion in times of solitude. So, the company has decided to go forward with the event, even though a number of companies have chosen to forego April Fools’ Day activities.

Features of Fantasy Battle Royale mode

  • Fantasy BR takes place on Dragon’s Isle (Erangel).
  • Third person perspective (TPP) only, 20 squads of 4 (maximum of 80 players per match) are allowed.
  • Does not support one-man or three-man squads, but will automatically find suitable companions for players.
  • Friendly fire is disabled.
  • Fantasy Battle Royale does not grant experience point rewards, but Battle Points are earned based on players’ total gameplay time.
  • Fantasy Battle Royale matches don’t count towards the Survivor Pass.
  • Players can complete Fantasy Battle Royale exclusive missions to earn special rewards.
  • In the Battle Royale mode, each class has its own equipment stats and abilities. Characters in the game include Barbarians, Rangers, Wizards and Paladins.
  • PUBG’s Fantasy Battle Royale runs from 1 April to 7 April

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Coronavirus

From PUBG to Call of Duty: 5 online games you can play with your friends during coronavirus lockdown

Mar 24, 2020
From PUBG to Call of Duty: 5 online games you can play with your friends during coronavirus lockdown
US lawmaker urges caution in using location data to track COVID-19

COVID 19

US lawmaker urges caution in using location data to track COVID-19

Mar 20, 2020
Coronavirus pandemic: After The Masters, PGA Championship gets postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic: After The Masters, PGA Championship gets postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Mar 18, 2020
What are the best and worst-case scenarios of COVID-19 in India?

What are the best and worst-case scenarios of COVID-19 in India?

Mar 26, 2020
Coronavirus pandemic: Sachin Tendulkar says everyone should draw lessons from Test cricket in battle against COVID-19

SportsTracker

Coronavirus pandemic: Sachin Tendulkar says everyone should draw lessons from Test cricket in battle against COVID-19

Mar 20, 2020
Coronavirus pandemic: Inside the week that has left the NBA and NHL shut down

Coronavirus pandemic: Inside the week that has left the NBA and NHL shut down

Mar 20, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020