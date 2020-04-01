FP TrendingApr 01, 2020 15:19:08 IST
PUBG Corp is celebrating April Fools’ Day with a new Fantasy Battle Royale mode in a class-based, limited-time format.
In this mode, 20 squads of four players will get to choose one of four classes and land on a place called Dragon’s Isle.
PUBG announced on its website that with April Fools' Day being a long-celebrated tradition in the gaming world, it has decided to “go a little crazy and try something completely different” by launching the Fantasy Battle Royale mode.
According to PUBG, with the impact of COVID-19 putting the world into lockdown, they realise that video games offer a diversion in times of solitude. So, the company has decided to go forward with the event, even though a number of companies have chosen to forego April Fools’ Day activities.
Features of Fantasy Battle Royale mode
- Fantasy BR takes place on Dragon’s Isle (Erangel).
- Third person perspective (TPP) only, 20 squads of 4 (maximum of 80 players per match) are allowed.
- Does not support one-man or three-man squads, but will automatically find suitable companions for players.
- Friendly fire is disabled.
- Fantasy Battle Royale does not grant experience point rewards, but Battle Points are earned based on players’ total gameplay time.
- Fantasy Battle Royale matches don’t count towards the Survivor Pass.
- Players can complete Fantasy Battle Royale exclusive missions to earn special rewards.
- In the Battle Royale mode, each class has its own equipment stats and abilities. Characters in the game include Barbarians, Rangers, Wizards and Paladins.
- PUBG’s Fantasy Battle Royale runs from 1 April to 7 April
