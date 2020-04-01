FP Trending

PUBG Corp is celebrating April Fools’ Day with a new Fantasy Battle Royale mode in a class-based, limited-time format.

In this mode, 20 squads of four players will get to choose one of four classes and land on a place called Dragon’s Isle.

PUBG announced on its website that with April Fools' Day being a long-celebrated tradition in the gaming world, it has decided to “go a little crazy and try something completely different” by launching the Fantasy Battle Royale mode.

According to PUBG, with the impact of COVID-19 putting the world into lockdown, they realise that video games offer a diversion in times of solitude. So, the company has decided to go forward with the event, even though a number of companies have chosen to forego April Fools’ Day activities.

Features of Fantasy Battle Royale mode

Fantasy BR takes place on Dragon’s Isle (Erangel).

Third person perspective (TPP) only, 20 squads of 4 (maximum of 80 players per match) are allowed.

Does not support one-man or three-man squads, but will automatically find suitable companions for players.

Friendly fire is disabled.

Fantasy Battle Royale does not grant experience point rewards, but Battle Points are earned based on players’ total gameplay time.

Fantasy Battle Royale matches don’t count towards the Survivor Pass.

Players can complete Fantasy Battle Royale exclusive missions to earn special rewards.

In the Battle Royale mode, each class has its own equipment stats and abilities. Characters in the game include Barbarians, Rangers, Wizards and Paladins.

PUBG’s Fantasy Battle Royale runs from 1 April to 7 April

