Wednesday, August 12, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PUBG announces 8.2 update with new weapon, decoy grenades and more

The new weapon to be introduced in the latest PUBG update is the MG3 Light machine gun.


FP TrendingAug 12, 2020 16:29:59 IST

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is getting a new update that will introduce a new weapon, show performance improvements, bug fixes and decoy grenades as well. The 8.2 update will be available on PC on 19 August and on 27 August for Xbox One, PS4 and Stadia.

According to a report in GameRant, update 8.2 will be available through the game's Public Test Server, starting 12 August before its official release on 19 August. As per the report, this is the first update following the launch of Season 8 with its new Sanhok map and mechanics like loot trucks.

PUBG announces 8.2 update with new weapon, decoy grenades and more

PUBG 8.2 update. Image: PUBG

According to the report, as soon as the update is made live, a "Pick'Em Challenge" will begin to coincide the PUBG Continental Series 2 esports event, allowing players to receive special items by predicting who will win matches until 23 September.

As per PUBG, the new weapon to be introduced in the update is the MG3 Light Machine Gun. It has two different rates of fire, a bipod for stability, tracer rounds to help you keep track of your spray, and increased weapon damage to vehicles.

Another new addition is the decoy grenade. The decoy grenade will help gamers disorient their enemies and cover their movements. Available as world loot on Sanhok, the Decoy Grenade will make fake firing sounds for about 10 seconds after being thrown; giving players time to make a move.

M416, SKS and Kar98k have also been remodeled from scratch to improve their visual quality. Along with their visual update, firing sounds of these weapons have also been overhauled.

The update has also made some performance improvements which include better font loading process to reduce game stuttering, optimisation of loading character data to reduce instances of stuttering and the preloading of item table on the client backend to help items load quicker.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Beta 1.0 update gets Erangel 2.0 map: Here is all you need to know

Aug 07, 2020
PUBG Mobile Beta 1.0 update gets Erangel 2.0 map: Here is all you need to know
PUBG Mobile introduces Ancient Secret Mode and Team Gun Game mode in Battle Royale

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile introduces Ancient Secret Mode and Team Gun Game mode in Battle Royale

Aug 05, 2020

science

Scientists could isolate infectious coronavirus particles from aerosols in hospital air

Scientists could isolate infectious coronavirus particles from aerosols in hospital air

Aug 12, 2020
China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Tianwen-1 Image

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Aug 07, 2020
After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Beirut Explosions

After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Aug 07, 2020
Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020