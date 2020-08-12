FP Trending

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is getting a new update that will introduce a new weapon, show performance improvements, bug fixes and decoy grenades as well. The 8.2 update will be available on PC on 19 August and on 27 August for Xbox One, PS4 and Stadia.

According to a report in GameRant, update 8.2 will be available through the game's Public Test Server, starting 12 August before its official release on 19 August. As per the report, this is the first update following the launch of Season 8 with its new Sanhok map and mechanics like loot trucks.

According to the report, as soon as the update is made live, a "Pick'Em Challenge" will begin to coincide the PUBG Continental Series 2 esports event, allowing players to receive special items by predicting who will win matches until 23 September.

As per PUBG, the new weapon to be introduced in the update is the MG3 Light Machine Gun. It has two different rates of fire, a bipod for stability, tracer rounds to help you keep track of your spray, and increased weapon damage to vehicles.

Another new addition is the decoy grenade. The decoy grenade will help gamers disorient their enemies and cover their movements. Available as world loot on Sanhok, the Decoy Grenade will make fake firing sounds for about 10 seconds after being thrown; giving players time to make a move.

M416, SKS and Kar98k have also been remodeled from scratch to improve their visual quality. Along with their visual update, firing sounds of these weapons have also been overhauled.

The update has also made some performance improvements which include better font loading process to reduce game stuttering, optimisation of loading character data to reduce instances of stuttering and the preloading of item table on the client backend to help items load quicker.