Psychonauts 2 release gets pushed again, Xbox says game will now release in 2021

The release date for the game has seen multiple delays with an initial release window of 2018 being pushed back to 2019. Then after Microsoft acquired Double Fine in 2019, the sequel further got pushed to 2020.


FP TrendingJul 27, 2020 13:14:10 IST

While Psychonauts 2 had a gameplay trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase, what was conspicuously absent was a release date for the game. However, now a blog post by Xbox has revealed that the game will be released next year.

As per the blog, "Psychonauts 2, a follow-up to the 2005 cult comedy classic, is coming in 2021." As per the blog post the game will release on Xbox Game Pass, Windows PC, Mac, Linux, and PS4.

According to a report by IGN Africa, this is not the first time the game's release has been delayed. During the 2019 E3, Double Fine founder Tim Schafer announced that the game had moved to a 2020 release from its planned release schedule.

As per Windows Central, Psychonauts 2 is the long awaited sequel to the cult classic Psychonauts. It is an intense 3D action game that saw players dive into the minds of different people, leading to a world where imagination of creators was the only limitation.

The report added that the game first released in 2005 and Psychonauts 2 was first announced back in 2015.

The release date for the game has seen multiple delays with an initial release window of 2018 being pushed back to 2019. Then after Microsoft acquired Double Fine in 2019, the sequel further got pushed to 2020 so that Double Fine could add things like boss fights back to the game.

