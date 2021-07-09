FP Trending

After introducing the two new PS5 DualSense controllers named Cosmic Red and Midnight Black in May this year, Sony has now finally revealed their India prices. On the official website of Sony's own retail arm, ShopAtSc, the PS5 DualSense controller red variant is listed at Rs 6,390. While the price of the black variant is Rs 5,990.

For the unversed, PlayStation 5 was launched in November last year in a single black and white colourway with a DualSense controller of the same color combination. While the new color controllers come with a matte finish. As per the images, the new variants of the DualSense controller replace the white part of the default DualSense controller with red on the Cosmic Red and black on the Midnight Black variant.



According to a blog post, the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black controllers are designed around the theme of ‘galaxy’. The Cosmic Red controller is “inspired by the unique vivid shades of red found throughout the cosmos” while the Midnight Black controller is a reflection of “how we view space through the night sky”.

There has been no official word from Sony on the date of sale for the new DualSense colourways. However, they are rumoured to be available around the same time the PlayStation 5 (PS5) restock pre-orders go live on 12 July. In India, PS5’s standard version with a disc drive costs Rs 49,990 while the digital version can be bought at Rs 39,990. Both the versions will be available to buy at all outlets, however, stocks of the digital version will be fewer.