FP Trending

Sony has revealed which PS4 peripherals and accessories will be compatible with the upcoming PlayStation 5, and the DualShock 4 wireless controller will not work with the PlayStation 5 games.

In a company blog, aimed at addressing queries surrounding the next-generation system, Sony wrote that DualShock 4 would not be compatible with the next-gen system as the firm believes that “PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features” like the DualSense wireless controller.

This means users will need to buy new controllers for PS5 but this is nothing new. With the release of PS4, users had to get new controllers as the PS3 controllers did not work with the later model. Also, Microsoft's Xbox One was not compatible with the controllers of Xbox 360.

The existing DualShock 4 controller and other PlayStation officially licensed third-party controllers will work with supported PS4 games. But not all PlayStation officially licensed or third-party peripherals/accessories may work on PS5. Users will need to confirm the compatibility with the manufacturer, the blog further said.

The officially licensed arcade sticks, flight sticks, and racing wheels will be compatible with both the PS5 games and supported PS4 games. Any headset, be it the Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets or any third-party headset, will work with PS5. However, the headset companion app will not work with the upcoming system.

The PlayStation Camera for PS4 will be compatible with PS5 but with the addition of an adaptor. In order to play virtual reality (VR) games on the PS5, gamers will require a PlayStation Camera adaptor that will be provided at no additional cost to PS VR users. The company will reveal more information about the adaptor in the future.

Also, the PS Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will continue to be functional with supported PS VR games on the PlayStation 5.