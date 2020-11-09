Monday, November 09, 2020Back to
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake switch version listing spotted online ahead of the launch in January

The game will come with the latest cinematic sequences together with enhanced voices, sounds, parkour animations and new soundtrack.


FP TrendingNov 09, 2020 15:42:56 IST

Earlier in September, Ubisoft had formally announced the much rumoured Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. The announcement was made at the company's Ubisoft Forward event. The developer had acquired the rights to the Prince of Persia franchise from Mattle Interactive in 2003 and has since then sold over 14 million copies, made into a blockbuster film and has even got a line of Lego sets affiliated with it. According to a report in Nintendo Enthusiast, at that time, Ubisoft only stated that the game would be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January. However, its own website offered an option to preorder the game on Nintendo Switch at an (inactive) Nintendo page.

Now, two Greek retailers have highlighted the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Switch listings.

As per the report, GameExplorers and The Console Club both have listings of the game with Nintendo Switch box art.

This is the same art that has been used for other platforms to promote the game. Both listings highlight the release date as 21 January 2021.

Developed by Ubisoft studios in Pune and Mumbai, the game is a complete remake for new generations that have introduced the latest cinematic sequences together with enhanced voices, sounds, parkour animations and new soundtrack in the game.

The camera, controls and combat for the game have also been rebuilt and updated for the new version, along with more acrobatic movement for the Prince.

 

