Predator: Hunting Grounds teased at Sony’s State of Play; releasing in 2020

The game will be a co-op multiplayer shooter that will be coming on the PlayStation 4.

tech2 News StaffMay 10, 2019 20:58:31 IST

At Sony PlayStation’s State of Play event, a teaser for an upcoming Predator game was revealed. It didn’t showcase any gameplay footage but we know that it features four humans and of course, a Predator.

Predator: Hunting Grounds on PS4.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is based on the popular film franchise of the same name and it is coming from IllFonic, the studio that brought us Friday the 13th: The Game. It follows the same gameplay mechanic where players take control of Jason Vorhees against and attempts to murder the human characters. In the Predator game, players can play co-op in a team of four against Predator or play as the alien hunter himself.

The teaser video doesn’t show much. A four-man armed group is scouting a tropical forest with ancient remains and structures at a distance. Towards the end, Predator appears in his cloaked or invisible appearance making that menacing grunting noise that he loves.

As reported by Polygon, IllFonic chief executive Charles Brungardt said that the human team will be packing a lot of firepower tasked with shooting up bad guys and recovering loot. Players picking Predator will have access to its special abilities including the cloaking mechanism and the iconic Plasmacaster. Predator will be always on the move trying to track and ambush the humans.

A more detailed gameplay explanation was posted on the PlayStation blog. It stated, "One group of players will control members of an elite Fireteam who pack state-of-the-art conventional firepower, from shotguns and SMGs to sniper rifles and more. Meanwhile, one player will control the Predator: a stealthy, acrobatic killing machine bristling with exotic alien technology such as the infamous Plasmacaster. As the Fireteam attempt to carry out paramilitary missions – annihilating bad guys and recovering important items – the Predator will be closing in, using its advanced vision mode to track and ambush its prey."

There isn't a specific release date and it's coming to the PlayStation 4 some time in 2020.

