Pokémon Unite, a real-time team based game teased by Tencent developers: Here's all we know

Pokémon Unite will be a free-to-start game on both the Nintendo Switch and mobile.


FP TrendingJun 26, 2020 09:19:15 IST

Pokemon Company unveiled Pokémon Snap and Pokémon Cafe Mix more than a week ago for Nintendo Switch and mobile. Now, Tencent’s Pokémon has teased via it's officially Twitter handle that TiMi Studios is developing Pokémon Unite. The studio is known for creating games like Honor of Kings and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Pokémon Unite is a real-time team-based strategy game. According to The Vergeit will be a free-to-start game on both the Nintendo Switch and mobile and looks a lot like multiplayer online battle arenas (MOBAs).

Pokémon Unite

It is a five-on-five team battle game, in which each team will have to choose a Pokémon like Pikachu, Charmander or Snorlax before venturing out into an arena to combat with wild Pokémon and capture territory from the opposing team. Teams will have to do all this while protecting their own territory from attack.

“The Unite in Pokémon Unite represents the gameplay concept of players coming together with a shared goal,” reported Abacus quoting Steven Ma, senior vice president of Tencent.

Although the game is free-to-start, certain elements are locked. Players will have to pay to unlock those elements. However, it is not clear what paid elements the game contains and when Pokémon Unite will be launched.

Pokémon Company seems to be focusing on smartphone gaming as it has recently unveiled some games and apps for mobile.

Along with Pokémon Snap and Pokémon Cafe Mix, the company introduced Pokémon Smile, a mobile-only app. It is an augmented reality-based app that makes brushing teeth fun for kids. It can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android devices.

 

